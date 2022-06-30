The legal impact of inflated jewelry appraisals

Namibian national appears in SA court for illegal rough diamond possession A Namibian national appeared in South Africa’s Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was found in possession of rough diamonds.

West African to start gold mining at second Burkina Faso mine by 2025 West African Resources (WAF)’ feasibility study for Kiaka in Burkina Faso shows it will be a long-life low-cost gold project averaging 219,000 ounces of gold production per year for 18.5 years from 2025.

Fancy Color diamond overall price rises by 0.8% in Q2 2022 The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the results of the Q2 2022 Fancy Color Diamond Index.The price rise in all colors and sizes of fancy color diamonds continued this quarter, with an average increase of 0.8%. This upward...

Nornickel reports first half 2022 interim consolidated IFRS financial results PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel the world’s largest palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, reports interim consolidated IFRS financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.