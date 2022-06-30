The legal impact of inflated jewelry appraisals

(southernjewelrynews.com) - As a Property and Casualty Insurance Adjuster specializing in high value jewelry insurance claims, I am often called in to serve as litigation consultant and expert witness when the claims escalate due to coverage disputes. In virtually all disputed claims cases there is one common denominator: inflated appraisals issued by retail jewelers as sales tools.
News
Namibian national appears in SA court for illegal rough diamond possession
A Namibian national appeared in South Africa’s Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was found in possession of rough diamonds.
Today
West African to start gold mining at second Burkina Faso mine by 2025
West African Resources (WAF)’ feasibility study for Kiaka in Burkina Faso shows it will be a long-life low-cost gold project averaging 219,000 ounces of gold production per year for 18.5 years from 2025.
Yesterday
Fancy Color diamond overall price rises by 0.8% in Q2 2022
The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the results of the Q2 2022 Fancy Color Diamond Index.The price rise in all colors and sizes of fancy color diamonds continued this quarter, with an average increase of 0.8%. This upward...
Yesterday
Nornickel reports first half 2022 interim consolidated IFRS financial results
PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel the world’s largest palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, reports interim consolidated IFRS financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Yesterday
Angola earns $1bn from H1 diamond revenue
Angola sold about 4,3 million carats of diamond in the first half of 2022 valued at just above $1 billion, according to data released by the country’s ministry of finance. The southern African country started the year on a high note as it sold about...
Yesterday