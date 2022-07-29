News

Twin HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows also open to the public

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show open today and run for five days, from 29 July to 2 August.

29 july 2022

First Quantum opens Africa’s ‘largest’ nickel mine in Zambia

First Quantum Minerals (FQM)’s subsidiary Enterprise has opened a nickel mine in Zambia’s Kalumbila district. The state broadcaster ZNBC quoted FQM chief executive Tristan Pascal as saying that the mine is projected to produce 10 000 tonnes of...

29 july 2022

Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1H 2022

Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces preliminary consolidated production results for the second quarter and the first half of 2022 and production outlook for...

29 july 2022

Global gold demand for H1 2022 is up 12% compared to H1 2021

The World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report reveals that gold demand, excluding OTC, in the second quarter was down 8% year-on-year to 948t. However, thanks to strong ETF inflows in Q1, gold demand for the first half of 2022 is up 12%...

29 july 2022

Botswana, De Beers working on ‘finer’ details of new diamond sale deal – report

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said his government and De Beers are still negotiating on “finer” details of a long overdue new diamond-sales deal. “We are just fine-tuning, but we will strike a deal,” Bloomberg quoted Masisi as saying in an interview...

29 july 2022

Knotty nickel supply chain highly exposed to fresh shocks

(mining.com) - The nickel market is hostage to two mercurial players: Russia’s Vladimir Potanin and China’s Xiang Guangda. Both the bosses of Norilsk and Tsingshan have swayed the market for decades. But now the pair’s impact on nickel trading is even more outsized. There are no sanctions on Russian nickel. Canada, Australia placed sanctions on Potanin. The UK followed suit at the end of June. Judging by the lack of market reaction to the announcements, Norilsk’s nickel appears to be flowing freely, with the price dipping below $20,000 a tonne this week for the first time this year. Kwasi Ampofo, Head of Metals and Mining at BloombergNEF, tells MINING.COM that while Russia is responsible for around 9% of global nickel production, its output of class 1 nickel is closer to 20%. That makes it by far the biggest producer globally of nickel suitable for the battery supply chain.  
