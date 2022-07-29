Knotty nickel supply chain highly exposed to fresh shocks

Twin HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows also open to the public Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show open today and run for five days, from 29 July to 2 August.

First Quantum opens Africa’s ‘largest’ nickel mine in Zambia First Quantum Minerals (FQM)’s subsidiary Enterprise has opened a nickel mine in Zambia’s Kalumbila district. The state broadcaster ZNBC quoted FQM chief executive Tristan Pascal as saying that the mine is projected to produce 10 000 tonnes of...

Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1H 2022 Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces preliminary consolidated production results for the second quarter and the first half of 2022 and production outlook for...

Global gold demand for H1 2022 is up 12% compared to H1 2021 The World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report reveals that gold demand, excluding OTC, in the second quarter was down 8% year-on-year to 948t. However, thanks to strong ETF inflows in Q1, gold demand for the first half of 2022 is up 12%...