Knotty nickel supply chain highly exposed to fresh shocks

Twin HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows also open to the public
Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show open today and run for five days, from 29 July to 2 August.
29 july 2022
First Quantum opens Africa’s ‘largest’ nickel mine in Zambia
First Quantum Minerals (FQM)’s subsidiary Enterprise has opened a nickel mine in Zambia’s Kalumbila district. The state broadcaster ZNBC quoted FQM chief executive Tristan Pascal as saying that the mine is projected to produce 10 000 tonnes of...
29 july 2022
Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1H 2022
Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces preliminary consolidated production results for the second quarter and the first half of 2022 and production outlook for...
29 july 2022
Global gold demand for H1 2022 is up 12% compared to H1 2021
The World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report reveals that gold demand, excluding OTC, in the second quarter was down 8% year-on-year to 948t. However, thanks to strong ETF inflows in Q1, gold demand for the first half of 2022 is up 12%...
29 july 2022
Botswana, De Beers working on ‘finer’ details of new diamond sale deal – report
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said his government and De Beers are still negotiating on “finer” details of a long overdue new diamond-sales deal. “We are just fine-tuning, but we will strike a deal,” Bloomberg quoted Masisi as saying in an interview...
29 july 2022