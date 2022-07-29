Jeweller has ‘never been more anxious about economic situation’ and forecasts ‘retail Armageddon’

(professionaljeweller.com) - A Staffordshire jeweller has given her take on the effects this is having on UK companies such as her own, claiming that sales in June were down 43% and that the government needs to do something to ensure the survival of small businesses.
Diamcor fails to file audited results
Diamcor Mining has failed to file its audited financial statements and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2022 ahead of the prescribed 29 July deadline.
S.Korea's LG Energy Solution launches nickel processing plants in Indonesia
South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) on Wednesday broke ground on nickel processing plants in Indonesia, part of the company's $9.8 bn investment in the country to produce electric vehicle batteries.
Lucapa boosts Lulo Q2 output
Lucapa Diamond unearthed 7,791 carats, including 113 specials, during the second quarter of 2022 at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola. It said of the special recovered, the largest was a 115 carat brown diamond, as well as a number of fancy...
Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet sparks excitement in India’s platinum jewellery sector
Following the success of four editions in the past, Platinum Guild International - India successfully culminated its fifth edition of ‘Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet’ (BSM) on 14 & 15 July in Bengaluru.
Twin HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows also open to the public
Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show open today and run for five days, from 29 July to 2 August.
