Jeweller has ‘never been more anxious about economic situation’ and forecasts ‘retail Armageddon’

Diamcor fails to file audited results Diamcor Mining has failed to file its audited financial statements and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2022 ahead of the prescribed 29 July deadline.

S.Korea's LG Energy Solution launches nickel processing plants in Indonesia South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) on Wednesday broke ground on nickel processing plants in Indonesia, part of the company's $9.8 bn investment in the country to produce electric vehicle batteries.

Lucapa boosts Lulo Q2 output Lucapa Diamond unearthed 7,791 carats, including 113 specials, during the second quarter of 2022 at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola. It said of the special recovered, the largest was a 115 carat brown diamond, as well as a number of fancy...

Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet sparks excitement in India’s platinum jewellery sector Following the success of four editions in the past, Platinum Guild International - India successfully culminated its fifth edition of ‘Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet’ (BSM) on 14 & 15 July in Bengaluru.