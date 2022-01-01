Why Can’t De Beers and Botswana Reach a Deal?

(diamonds.net) - With Covid-19 no longer a plausible reason, the industry is starting to suspect that a thorny issue is preventing the miner and the government from finalizing a new sales agreement.
Pangolin Diamonds to acquire Amulet Diamond
Pangolin Diamonds has entered into a letter agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Amulet Diamond from Diamond Corporation. Amulet Diamond, an arm's length party to Diamond Corporation, holds certain plant and equipment...
Today
GIA Laboratory set to open at Dubai-DMCC in mid 2023
DMCC has announced the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), through its subsidiary GIA Laboratory DMCC, will lease space for a new gemmological laboratory in DMCC’s Uptown Tower. GIA is the leading source of knowledge, standards, and education...
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds announced analyst site tour
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has announced the successful completion of its first analyst site tour to the Gahcho Kué Mine since 2019, taking place on July 20th with financial analysts and advisors in attendance.
Yesterday
Zimbabwe starts selling gold coins
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) started selling gold coins on Monday to individuals and institutional buyers. A coin was selling for $1,823.80 or ZW$805,745.35 plus 5% to cover the cost of production and distribution. The price is based...
Yesterday
Another kimberlite discovered near the Gahcho Kue diamond mine
Exploration at the Gahcho Kue diamond mine has discovered another kimberlite near the mine. The Gahcho Kue project is a joint venture of Mountain Province Diamonds (49%) and De Beers Canada (51%).
Yesterday