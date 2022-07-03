How are NFTs affecting high jewellery investments? Metaverse marketplace OpenSea sells diamonds while Sotheby’s auctioned earrings inspired by a Van Gogh artwork – with accompanying digital token

(scmp.com) - The metaverse is shadowing our physical reality ever more closely, and now it’s coming for our accessories. But how does the world of virtual jewellery connect with the collectors and customers in today’s real-world high jewellery clientele? Icecap, a blockchain-based NFT platform, appears to have the answer. Selling “investment-grade” diamonds on NFT marketplace OpenSea, they issue the buyer with an NFT that represents incontrovertible ownership of a physical asset stored in a secured vault.
News
Royal Bafokeng Platinum makes historic safety milestone
Royal Bafokeng Platinum has recorded a historic safety milestone, achieving 3 000 000 fatality-free shifts on 3 July 2022. The miner said its lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) and serious injury frequency rate (SIFR) improved by...
Today
Rio Tinto sells Cortez Gold Royalty for $525 mn
Rio Tinto has completed the sale of a royalty it holds on an area including the Cortez mine operational area and the Fourmile development project in Nevada to RG Royalties LLC, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Gold Inc., for $525 mn in cash...
Today
Zimbabwe mulls tax increase on platinum
Zimbabwe is set to increase the royalty rate on platinum producers from January 1, 2023, to boost its coffers that have been dwindling as a result of economic challenges facing the southern African country.
Yesterday
Moscow’s court terminates proceedings on the claim to challenge the deal with diamond miner AGD
The Moscow Arbitration Court has terminated proceedings on a lawsuit contesting the deal for the sale of diamond miner AGD Diamonds, as it follows from the court files.
Yesterday
India launches 1st International Bullion Exchange in Gujarat State
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 29 July launched India's first international bullion exchange - India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX)- in Gujarat. The bullion exchange was launched at the International Financial Services Centre...
Yesterday