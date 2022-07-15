Copper may fall $1,000/t as demand weakens and new mines bolster supply

(miningmx.com) - The copper price was due for further weakness – possibly as much as 15% off currrent levels, analysts say. However, they disagree on the metal’s prospects for the next two years owing to variances in the extent of supply growth. Copper is trading at about $7,255 per ton representing a 26% decline year-to-date and 29% over the last three months. Cost support for copper including sustaining capital expenditure – the price at which copper needs to be in order for breakeven output – is between $6,000 to $6,400/t. This implies “… more downside from here”, said Morgan Stanley in a recent report.
News
Botswana, De Beers working on ‘finer’ details of new diamond sale deal – report
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said his government and De Beers are still negotiating on “finer” details of a long overdue new diamond-sales deal. “We are just fine-tuning, but we will strike a deal,” Bloomberg quoted Masisi as saying in an interview...
Today
GIA Source Verification Service launched
Leading diamond manufacturers began submitting polished diamonds for the new GIA Source Verification Service (SVS) in early July. GIA-graded diamonds with verified source country information will be available as the first submissions are returned...
Today
Lucara Diamond co-founder, former chairperson Lundin dies
Lucara Diamond’s founder and former chairperson Lukas H. Lundin passed away in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday at the age of 64 following a two-year battle with brain cancer.
Yesterday
De Beers Canada fined $350,000 for violating petroleum storage regulations in N.W.T.
De Beers Canada has been fined $350,000 for a diesel spill at it's former Snap Lake Mine in the Northwest Territories. The diamond company pleaded guilty in Territorial Court in Yellowknife on Monday to one charge under the Canadian Environmental...
Yesterday
Finestar inaugurates diamond manufacturing factory in Namibia
Finestar Jewellery & Diamonds inaugurated its Diamond Manufacturing Factory in Windhoek, the capital of the Republic of Namibia on 15th July 2022. This event celebrated the beginning of their beneficiation journey in Namibia which began in April 2021...
Yesterday