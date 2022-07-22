Global Diamond Production +12% in 2021 – But Really Declining

(edahngolan.com) - Global diamond production increased 11.9% to 120 million carats in 2021. Usually, a rise in production indicates improved activity in the diamond industry. However, last year’s production fell short compared to 2019, and it was one of the lowest production levels in more than a decade. According to the latest data from the Kimberley Process (KP), the total declared value of exports from diamond-producing countries was $13.99 billion. KP tracked production from twenty-two countries, down from twenty-four in 2020 and 2019. Except for diamond production in 2020, the volume of production last year was the lowest since 2009. In contrast, the total declared value of production was relatively high, as prices of rough diamonds soared last year, and the average value of global diamond production reached a record high – $116.53 per carat.