Chrome prices to weaken but China stimulus could offset deterioration, says Tharisa

(miningmx.com) - Chrome prices were expected to “retreat” in the current quarter following a slowdown in world economic activity, although there was the possibility of declines being offset by China stimulus, said Tharisa, the chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) producer. Commenting in its third quarter last week, the UK listed firm reported a 39.5% quarter-on-quarter increase in the chrome price to $247/t. Coupled with a relatively strong average PGM price and sustained PGM production Tharisa produced a solid three months. Net cash increased to $48m after paying out the interim dividend of $8.8m which compares to a closing net cash balance of $25.9m in the previous quarter.
