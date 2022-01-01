Why Luxury Brands Need to Take Web3 and the Metaverse Much More Seriously

(jingdaily.com) - Web3 is a decentralized version of the internet. This has profound implications that most brands and managers are still underestimating. As many brands are racing to launch their own metaverse initiatives, it’s critical not to lose sight of what a decentralized internet really means. In Web2, the current iteration of the internet, brands “own” their domain sites and customers can freely access their content, stores, and offerings. Web3 is fundamentally different. It’s a closed environment where soon very few gatekeepers (Apple, Meta, Microsoft) will “own” the customers who are on their platforms.
News
Another kimberlite discovered near the Gahcho Kue diamond mine
Exploration at the Gahcho Kue diamond mine has discovered another kimberlite near the mine. The Gahcho Kue project is a joint venture of Mountain Province Diamonds (49%) and De Beers Canada (51%).
Today
Caledonia to acquire Bilboes gold project in Zim
Caledonia Mining has signed an agreement to purchase Bilboes Gold, the parent company which owns the Bilboes gold project in Zimbabwe, for more than 5,1 million Caledonia shares representing about 28.5% of the company's fully diluted equity.
Yesterday
Rostec supplied ultra-precision jewelry-making equipment to Yakut Diamonds
Roselectronics Holding of Rostec State Corporation supplied the first batch of equipment for cutting and polishing colored precious stones to the Yakut Diamonds plant. The tool is made of high-strength materials and has increased resistance to wear...
Yesterday
Anglo Platinum H1 core earnings drop
Anglo Platinum’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 32% in the first half of 2022 to R43 billion. The impact of lower prices reduced EBITDA by R14 billion, while the effect of the lower sales...
Yesterday
Lucapa identifies seven new kimberlite targets at Merlin in Australia
Lucapa Diamond Company Limited has identified seven new kimberlite targets on the Merlin Diamond Project in the Northern Territory through interpretation of historical De Beers airborne hyperspectral data, as announced by the company.
Yesterday