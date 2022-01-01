Why Luxury Brands Need to Take Web3 and the Metaverse Much More Seriously

(jingdaily.com) - Web3 is a decentralized version of the internet. This has profound implications that most brands and managers are still underestimating. As many brands are racing to launch their own metaverse initiatives, it’s critical not to lose sight of what a decentralized internet really means. In Web2, the current iteration of the internet, brands “own” their domain sites and customers can freely access their content, stores, and offerings. Web3 is fundamentally different. It’s a closed environment where soon very few gatekeepers (Apple, Meta, Microsoft) will “own” the customers who are on their platforms.