PTM suggests it will circumvent Implats’ right of first refusal over Waterberg JV metal

(miningmx.com) - Platinum Group Metals (PTM) said on Thursday it might circumvent a right of first refusal Impala Platinum (Implats) has over raw metal the Canadian firm produces from its proposed Waterberg Joint Venture. Implats has a 15% stake in the project but in 2020 declined to exercise a control option saying it had other uses for its capital. Implats has, however, a first right of refusal to treat concentrate produced from Waterberg JV. Lenders have told PTM an offtake agreement is critical before they can consider financing the project.
Jewelry worth 365.89 billion rubles was sold in Russia in 2021
The total volume of jewelry sales in Russia in 2021 amounted to 365.89 billion rubles, the Jewelers Guild of Russia reports.
Today
PGI India felicitates ‘Platinum Season of Love 2022’ Award winners
Following the tremendous success of four previous editions, Platinum Guild International (PGI) India brought back its annual flagship retail initiative -Platinum ‘Season of Love’.
Today
Jewelry chain 585* ZOLOTOY implemented a process automation system ServiceDesk
The platform allows you to systematize applications and quickly make decisions on them. About two thousand requests from employees of retail stores and offices are processed daily in the ServiceDesk system.
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds unearths 114 ct stone at Letšeng
Gem Diamonds has recovered a high-quality 114-carat white Type I diamond from its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The latest finding represents the fourth diamond of over 100 carats recovered from the Letšeng mine in recent weeks.
Yesterday
WFDB’s Get-Diamonds launches VIRTUAL HAND – a reality tool
Get-Diamonds, the world’s largest B2B online platform for listing polished diamonds, owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), has launched VIRTUAL HAND, an augmented reality tool that enables users to virtually try-on a variety...
Yesterday