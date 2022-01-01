PTM suggests it will circumvent Implats’ right of first refusal over Waterberg JV metal

(miningmx.com) - Platinum Group Metals (PTM) said on Thursday it might circumvent a right of first refusal Impala Platinum (Implats) has over raw metal the Canadian firm produces from its proposed Waterberg Joint Venture. Implats has a 15% stake in the project but in 2020 declined to exercise a control option saying it had other uses for its capital. Implats has, however, a first right of refusal to treat concentrate produced from Waterberg JV. Lenders have told PTM an offtake agreement is critical before they can consider financing the project.