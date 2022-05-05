Nickel Prices Plummet To 6-Month Low

(oilprice.com) - According to a recent Bloomberg report, the man behind the historic March nickel squeeze walked away from the crisis with an estimated loss of $1 billion. To most, that figure sounds almost unimaginable. However, it’s a far cry from the more than $10 billion loss he faced when nickel prices surged past $100,000/mt. Instead, Xiang Guangda, owner of mining and steelmaking company Tsingshan Holding Group, managed to close out nearly all of his short positions almost four months later.
News
Indian jeweler breaks record with 24,697 diamonds in one ring
Indian company SWA Diamonds (India) from Kerala has broken a Guinness World Records title, achieving the record for the most diamonds set in one ring on 5 May 2022. The creation of the ring began with its design, which the team decided to base...
Today
ALROSA plans to instruct National Settlement Depository to arrange transfer of funds for Eurobond coupon payments
PJSC ALROSA announces the launch of the identification procedure for Eurobond holders whose rights are recorded by Russian depositories.
Yesterday
Emerald & diamond parure headlines Hong Kong auction today
An emerald and diamond parure alongside a ring adorned with white and light pink diamonds are expected to attract buyers’ attention at Sotheby’s Jewels auction on 19 July in Hong Kong.
Yesterday
Platinum Group Metals incurs net loss of $7.26mln
South Africa-focused Platinum Group Metals (PTM) incurred a net loss of $7.26 million during the nine months ended May 31, 2022, compared to $8.84 million, a year earlier. It said general and administrative expenses were $3.26 million during...
Yesterday
Norilsk Nickel became the First company in the Central Bank's crypto register
Nornickel became the first issuer on the industrial asset tokenisation platform Atomyze, which produces digital assets of Norilsk Nickel and in which Vladimir Potanin's Interros had previously invested. Atomyze is powered by distributed ledger technology...
Yesterday