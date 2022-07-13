Motherlode of gold a mixed blessing for Uganda

(baystatebanner.com) - The Ugandan government’s recent announcement of a $12 trillion gold discovery has generated a ton of domestic intrigue as well as a bit of foreign skepticism. That’s because the $12 trillion amount is said to exceed the entire market capitalization of all gold ever mined in human history, according to a Canadian-online financial newsletter Pinnacle Digest. That discovery, reported to be 320,000 metric tons, presents an implausible amount considering world production is just 3,000 metric tons annually. The amount of gold suddenly available to be mined in a country slightly smaller than Oregon would, no doubt, create a precipitous reduction in gold value. The mother lode so far has been estimated mainly by airborne satellite but not yet substantiated by underground drilling and the multiple step process necessary to verify the claims. However, Pan-Africanist scholar James Small believes that the satellite technology is most likely a solid indicator of a substantial find whatever its amount.
News
B2Gold boosts Q2 output
B2Gold, which has mines in Namibia, Mali and the Philippines produced 208,858 ounces of gold in the second quarter of the year. Total output for the period under review was 223,623 ounces, including 14,765 ounces of attributable production from Calibre...
Today
LUSANT debuts at 2022 JCK - The International Jewelry Show in Las Vegas
LUSANT, a fashionable and diversified diamond brand, appeared at JCK Las Vegas, one of the most prestigious international jewelry events. LUSANT presented its brand image and technological prowess at JCK through a variety of jewelry pieces with distinctive...
Today
Jewellery a la Russe - the 585*ZOLOTOY chain summed up the results of the “Jewellers” international competition
Many world designers turn to traditional Russian motifs. The 585* ZOLOTOY (Gold) chain invited the participants of the “Jewellers” international competition to create jewellery in a la Russe style and take everything that constitutes the cultural...
Yesterday
Diamcor latest rough sales attract an average price of $246.62/ct
Diamcor Mining sold 1,939.81 carats from the Krone-Endora, Venetia Project in South Africa, generating gross revenues of more than $478 000 in its first tender for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022. The diamonds attracted an average price...
Yesterday
Moscow hosts “Challenges 2030. Sustainable Development of Regions” Conference
The conference held in early July was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the ESG and Sustainable Development Committee of the Association of Managers. The event attracted a wide range of participants among which were representatives of Norilsk Nickel...
Yesterday