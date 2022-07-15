Viewpoint: The Case of the Chipped Diamond

(claimsjournal.com) - Diamonds are one of the most coveted gemstones in the world. They symbolize love and commitment, embody strength, and have been represented in ancient and modern lore, poetry, and fiction. While every diamond is unique, there were no terms or factors for diamond quality until the 1940s, when the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) developed a grading system for color, clarity, and eventually cut. Along with carat weight, the “4Cs” of color, clarity, and cut became part of the diamond industry vernacular, and with the help of marketing by De Beers, became part of the language for consumers and jewelers alike.