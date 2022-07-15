Viewpoint: The Case of the Chipped Diamond

(claimsjournal.com) - Diamonds are one of the most coveted gemstones in the world. They symbolize love and commitment, embody strength, and have been represented in ancient and modern lore, poetry, and fiction. While every diamond is unique, there were no terms or factors for diamond quality until the 1940s, when the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) developed a grading system for color, clarity, and eventually cut. Along with carat weight, the “4Cs” of color, clarity, and cut became part of the diamond industry vernacular, and with the help of marketing by De Beers, became part of the language for consumers and jewelers alike.
Richemont achieves double-digit sales growth in the first quarter of 2022
All channels and business areas, as well as most regions, generated sales growth versus the prior year period notwithstanding an uncertain environment, the company said in a press release on the results of the first quarter ended 30 June 2022.
Today
Singapore International Jewelry Expo 2022 kicks off to dazzle visitors for four days
The Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2022 opened its doors to the public on Thursday in celebration of the region’s most important jewellery show, said the distributed announcement pointing out that the four-day dazzling event was...
15 july 2022
All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center finds out what percentage of Russians surveyed know about UN sustainable development goals and ESG
A recent Internet poll conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed that 40% of respondents have only heard something about the UN sustainable development goals or the ESG abbreviation meaning “Environmental, Social and Corporate...
15 july 2022
Israeli Diamonds Continue Upward Trend in H1 2022
Figures released by the Israel Diamond Controller for the first half of 2022 show that the positive trend in the diamond industry continued. All four major trade categories reported growth from January to June 2022, continuing the upward trend of the...
15 july 2022
HKTDC rolls out a comprehensive digital platform, EXHIBITION+
International trade fairs and sourcing modes have seen dramatic changes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help enterprises adapt to the new environment and stay closely connected to international buyers, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council...
15 july 2022