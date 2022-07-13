Buying a $200 Stake in an Argyle Pink

News
The village of Ust-Avam in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory has now two new houses built by Norilsk Nickel
The number of houses has increased in the village of Ust-Avam founded in 1937 and located in the Dolgano-Nenets District in the Taimyr area in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Russia, as two new modern houses were built by Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest...
Yesterday
Iconic Van Cleef & Arpels ruby and diamond Zip Necklace sold for €819,000 at Christie’s Joaillerie Paris
A true masterpiece of ingenuity and one of the most innovative pieces of jewelry ever made, the Van Cleef & Arpels Zip Necklace went under the hammer at Christie's Joaillerie Paris for €819,000, getting almost three times its high estimate.
Yesterday
GIA India hosts graduation ceremony for its Jewelry Design students
GIA India hosted the graduation ceremony for its Jewelry Design students at the Mumbai campus. Shrusshti Sharma, Director, Designers of India, was the chief guest for the event.
Yesterday
Mountain Province clocks second highest quarterly revenue in its history
Mountain Province Diamonds announced production and sales results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine in Canada posting an increase of 16% over the previous quarter in rough sales by volume.
13 july 2022
Titan recovers from a two-year gap in jewelry sales
Reporting on the results of QI FY23, Titan, an Indian manufacturer of jewellery, watches and eyewear said it was “a near normal first quarter after a gap of 2 years” pushing up sales by 205% YOY on a low base.
13 july 2022