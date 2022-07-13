News

The village of Ust-Avam in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory has now two new houses built by Norilsk Nickel

The number of houses has increased in the village of Ust-Avam founded in 1937 and located in the Dolgano-Nenets District in the Taimyr area in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Russia, as two new modern houses were built by Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest...

Yesterday

Iconic Van Cleef & Arpels ruby and diamond Zip Necklace sold for €819,000 at Christie’s Joaillerie Paris

A true masterpiece of ingenuity and one of the most innovative pieces of jewelry ever made, the Van Cleef & Arpels Zip Necklace went under the hammer at Christie's Joaillerie Paris for €819,000, getting almost three times its high estimate.

Yesterday

GIA India hosts graduation ceremony for its Jewelry Design students

GIA India hosted the graduation ceremony for its Jewelry Design students at the Mumbai campus. Shrusshti Sharma, Director, Designers of India, was the chief guest for the event.

Yesterday

Mountain Province clocks second highest quarterly revenue in its history

Mountain Province Diamonds announced production and sales results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine in Canada posting an increase of 16% over the previous quarter in rough sales by volume.

13 july 2022

Titan recovers from a two-year gap in jewelry sales

Reporting on the results of QI FY23, Titan, an Indian manufacturer of jewellery, watches and eyewear said it was “a near normal first quarter after a gap of 2 years” pushing up sales by 205% YOY on a low base.

13 july 2022

Buying a $200 Stake in an Argyle Pink

Today
Expert reports
(idexonline.com) - Investing in diamonds has always been a tricky business.  On paper they may seem like an attractive option, especially at a time like this, when the markets are in turmoil and crypto is in freefall. But the thing that sets diamonds aside from precious metals or commodities  - the fact that every gem is unique - is also big part of their problem. Rare and precious as they are, diamonds are only worth what a buyer will pay on the day. Just take a look at the difference between the hammer price and the estimates for high-value diamonds at the big auction houses. They can sell for millions of dollars more than expected  - or millions less. 
