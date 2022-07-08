Amplats’ Viljoen says PGM price resilience is helping firm outpace inflation

IEG: THE Italian jewellery summit will be back in Arezzo in December At the beginning of December, the second edition of the “Italian Jewellery Summit” will return to Arezzo. A decision taken in joint agreement with Italian Exhibition Group, Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, the Municipality of Arezzo, Chamber of Commerce and...

Norilsk Nickel’s representatives win the award "For contribution to the development of ESG in Russia" The Association of Managers of Russia named the laureates of the award "For contribution to the development of ESG in Russia,” among which are representatives of Norilsk Nickel - Larisa Zelkova, Senior Vice President, Head of the HR, Social Policy...

DMCC’S ‘Future of Trade” report: A new multilateralism is coming Global trade, which hit a record high of USD 28.5 trillion in 2021, is expected to grow steadily in 2022 and the coming years as a new era of multilateralism – underpinned by regionalisation, trade in services, innovation and sustainable trade – counters...

Vicenzaoro renews the passion for vintage watches and jewellery VO Vintage, Italian Exhibition Group's fine vintage watch and jewellery lounge, will be back in Vicenza with numerous new features.