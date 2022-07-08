News

IEG: THE Italian jewellery summit will be back in Arezzo in December

At the beginning of December, the second edition of the “Italian Jewellery Summit” will return to Arezzo. A decision taken in joint agreement with Italian Exhibition Group, Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, the Municipality of Arezzo, Chamber of Commerce and...

Today

Norilsk Nickel’s representatives win the award "For contribution to the development of ESG in Russia"

The Association of Managers of Russia named the laureates of the award "For contribution to the development of ESG in Russia,” among which are representatives of Norilsk Nickel - Larisa Zelkova, Senior Vice President, Head of the HR, Social Policy...

08 july 2022

DMCC’S ‘Future of Trade” report: A new multilateralism is coming

Global trade, which hit a record high of USD 28.5 trillion in 2021, is expected to grow steadily in 2022 and the coming years as a new era of multilateralism – underpinned by regionalisation, trade in services, innovation and sustainable trade – counters...

08 july 2022

Vicenzaoro renews the passion for vintage watches and jewellery

VO Vintage, Italian Exhibition Group's fine vintage watch and jewellery lounge, will be back in Vicenza with numerous new features.

08 july 2022

China’s National Gemstone Testing Center (NGTC) and Sarine Launch Diamond Light Performance Grading Service in Mainland China

Sarine Technologies Ltd announced that Sarine and NGTC have launched co-branded light performance grading reports and services in Mainland China.

07 july 2022

Amplats’ Viljoen says PGM price resilience is helping firm outpace inflation

Today
Expert reports

(miningmx.com) - Platinum group metal (PGM) prices had withstood a series of recent crises which would assist Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) in preserving its margins, said the group’s CEO, Natascha Viljoen. “In the short term, yes,” Viljoen said in response to a question as to whether PGM prices have been able to outpace the effect of inflation on the group.

Print version