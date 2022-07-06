Transnet to unlock 800kt/y in chrome ore exports after signing rail deal with Mozambique

(miningmx.com) - Transnet, South Africa’s government-owned freight and logistics utility, unveiled a major unlock of rail capacity that will enable the country’s chrome industry to export an additional 800,000 tons in metal a year. This will be achieved following an agreement with Mozambique’s rail authority CFM enabling trains to run uninterrupted from Belfast in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province to Maputo port. The new model will see consignments of 50 chrome and ferrochrome wagon loads hauled by two diesel locomotives from Belfast to Maputo using a single crew. This compares to the current model in which five crews are employed to account for multiple locomotive changes.
News
Vicenzaoro renews the passion for vintage watches and jewellery
VO Vintage, Italian Exhibition Group's fine vintage watch and jewellery lounge, will be back in Vicenza with numerous new features.
Today
China’s National Gemstone Testing Center (NGTC) and Sarine Launch Diamond Light Performance Grading Service in Mainland China
Sarine Technologies Ltd announced that Sarine and NGTC have launched co-branded light performance grading reports and services in Mainland China.
Yesterday
China's 1H 2022 Diamond Import Decline Under Covid-19
Since March 2022, both the polished diamond import and diamond retail market have taken a toll from a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic in China, as the local administrations nationwide have strengthened preventive and control measures.
Yesterday
Gembridge launches multiple uploading of gemstone and jewellery listings
Coloured gemstone and jewellery marketplace Gembridge is launching a unique feature that will allow trade members to upload up to 10,000 listings at a time, automating at scale the digitization of coloured gemstones for sale.
Yesterday
Billionaire Oppenheimer wins ban on mining at Zimbabwe farm
Billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer, South Africa’s second-richest man, won a court order to temporarily halt mineral exploration on his private family ranch in Zimbabwe.
06 july 2022