Transnet to unlock 800kt/y in chrome ore exports after signing rail deal with Mozambique

(miningmx.com) - Transnet, South Africa’s government-owned freight and logistics utility, unveiled a major unlock of rail capacity that will enable the country’s chrome industry to export an additional 800,000 tons in metal a year. This will be achieved following an agreement with Mozambique’s rail authority CFM enabling trains to run uninterrupted from Belfast in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province to Maputo port. The new model will see consignments of 50 chrome and ferrochrome wagon loads hauled by two diesel locomotives from Belfast to Maputo using a single crew. This compares to the current model in which five crews are employed to account for multiple locomotive changes.