United States, G-7 Ban Russian Gold—With Provisos

(jckonline.com) - On Sunday, President Joseph R. Biden, along with the other members of the Group of Seven (G-7), announced a collective ban on the import of Russian gold at the 48th annual G-7 summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany. Russia is generally considered the world’s second largest gold producer. The G-7 consists of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury prohibited the import of Russian Federation–origin gold into the United States “with immediate effect,” unless licensed or otherwise authorized by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The edict specifically excludes Russian gold that was purchased prior to Tuesday. As with diamonds, gold that is “substantially transformed” in another country is currently exempt from the export ban.