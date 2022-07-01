United States, G-7 Ban Russian Gold—With Provisos

(jckonline.com) - On Sunday, President Joseph R. Biden, along with the other members of the Group of Seven (G-7), announced a collective ban on the import of Russian gold at the 48th annual G-7 summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany. Russia is generally considered the world’s second largest gold producer. The G-7 consists of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury prohibited the import of Russian Federation–origin gold into the United States “with immediate effect,” unless licensed or otherwise authorized by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The edict specifically excludes Russian gold that was purchased prior to Tuesday. As with diamonds, gold that is “substantially transformed” in another country is currently exempt from the export ban.
News
Anglo American agrees to combine nuGenTM with First Mode to accelerate zero emissions haulage solution
Anglo American is in exclusive negotiations with First Mode Holding, and has agreed non-binding terms, to combine Anglo American’s nuGenTM Zero Emissions Haulage Solution (ZEHS) with First Mode, the specialist engineering technology company that...
Today
IBDH confirms second layer of diamonds in L-Channel deposit at Ellendale Mine in Australia
Evaluation of the L-Channel alluvial deposit at Ellendale Mine in Australia has revealed 2 separate layers of diamondiferous gravel deposits - an upper younger gravel layer (A-Layer) and a deeper gravel layer (B-Layer), India Bore Diamond...
Today
Petra Diamonds announces sales results for Tender 6 of FY 2022
Petra announced the results of Tender 6 of FY 2022, at which 569,496 carats were sold for a total of US$93.0 million, bringing total sales for FY 2022 to US$584.5 million across Petra’s mining operations.
01 july 2022
Star Diamond disappointed by Rio Tinto decisions regarding Star – Orion South Diamond Project
Star Diamond announced that, at a meeting of the Fort à la Corne joint venture management committee held on Tuesday, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada exercised its voting power to place the Star – Orion South Diamond Project on care and maintenance through...
01 july 2022
India hikes Goods and Services Tax on polished diamonds to 1.5%
India’s Goods and Services Tax Council has come up with revisions in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates for a series of products. With regards to polished diamonds, the GST has been increased from 0.25% to 1.5% (effective 18th July...
01 july 2022