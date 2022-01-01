Lab Grown: All Fears Materialized

(edahngolan.com) - In 2018, De Beers launched Lightbox Jewelry, a lab-grown-set jewelry collection with an unstated primary goal of disrupting the lab-grown market through devaluation and separation. Divide and conquer is an age-old battle strategy, but in this case, it didn’t work as well as hoped for. Surprisingly, not only is the natural diamond industry seeing its fears materialize. So also is the lab-grown industry. Following is the sum of all their fears.
News
Petra Diamonds announces sales results for Tender 6 of FY 2022
Petra announced the results of Tender 6 of FY 2022, at which 569,496 carats were sold for a total of US$93.0 million, bringing total sales for FY 2022 to US$584.5 million across Petra’s mining operations.
Today
Star Diamond disappointed by Rio Tinto decisions regarding Star – Orion South Diamond Project
Star Diamond announced that, at a meeting of the Fort à la Corne joint venture management committee held on Tuesday, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada exercised its voting power to place the Star – Orion South Diamond Project on care and maintenance through...
Today
India hikes Goods and Services Tax on polished diamonds to 1.5%
India’s Goods and Services Tax Council has come up with revisions in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates for a series of products. With regards to polished diamonds, the GST has been increased from 0.25% to 1.5% (effective 18th July...
Today
Russia hits back at attempts to 'politicise' its diamonds
Russia condemned what it called a push to “politicise” its diamonds over the conflict in Ukraine and said attempts to question its compliance with the international diamond certification scheme were “totally unfounded” and “far-fetched,” Reuters said...
Yesterday
President Masisi of Botswana visits Antwerp diamond industry
President Masisi of the Republic of Botswana and the First lady, together with the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Mr Kwape, and the Minister of Minerals and Energy, Mr Moagi, visited the Antwerp World Diamond Centre on Tuesday.
Yesterday