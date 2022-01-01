Lab Grown: All Fears Materialized

Petra Diamonds announces sales results for Tender 6 of FY 2022 Petra announced the results of Tender 6 of FY 2022, at which 569,496 carats were sold for a total of US$93.0 million, bringing total sales for FY 2022 to US$584.5 million across Petra’s mining operations.

Star Diamond disappointed by Rio Tinto decisions regarding Star – Orion South Diamond Project Star Diamond announced that, at a meeting of the Fort à la Corne joint venture management committee held on Tuesday, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada exercised its voting power to place the Star – Orion South Diamond Project on care and maintenance through...

India hikes Goods and Services Tax on polished diamonds to 1.5% India’s Goods and Services Tax Council has come up with revisions in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates for a series of products. With regards to polished diamonds, the GST has been increased from 0.25% to 1.5% (effective 18th July...

Russia hits back at attempts to 'politicise' its diamonds Russia condemned what it called a push to “politicise” its diamonds over the conflict in Ukraine and said attempts to question its compliance with the international diamond certification scheme were “totally unfounded” and “far-fetched,” Reuters said...