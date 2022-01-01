China backs Russia in opposing bid to redefine conflict diamonds

Zero VAT will turn diamonds into yet another investment vehicle within Russia According to media reports from the Cheboksary Economic Forum, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev, who is attending the forum, said that the government of the Russian Federation approved the introduction of a zero VAT rate on rough and polished diamonds...

Russian gold arrives in Switzerland In May, Switzerland imported a cargo of gold from Russia for the first time since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, which is evident from the published Swiss customs data, according to a report by Reuters.

WDC President calls on the KP to move forward or risk a two-tier market with dire consequences Highlighting the proven ability of natural diamond resources to serve as a driver for the development of sustainable economies and societies, World Diamond Council President Edward Asscher warned that this potential is threatened if the Kimberley Process...

Gokhran may get the right to export precious stones and precious metals It is proposed to give the Gokhran, Russia’s state repository, the right to sell precious metals and precious stones from the State Fund of Russia in international markets, judging by the materials prepared for the meeting of the Government Commission...