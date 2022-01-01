China backs Russia in opposing bid to redefine conflict diamonds

(mining.com/reuters) - China has joined Russia in opposing an effort to redefine conflict diamonds to include those sold by individual nations, as a rift between Western and pro-Russia nations jeopardizes the process for certifying rough diamonds as conflict-free. Ukraine, Australia, Britain, Canada, the European Union, the United States and civil society groups were pushing to place Russia on the agenda at this week’s Kimberley Process (KP) meeting in Botswana and to broaden the KP’s definition, under which only gems funding rebel movements are “conflict diamonds”.
News
Zero VAT will turn diamonds into yet another investment vehicle within Russia
According to media reports from the Cheboksary Economic Forum, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev, who is attending the forum, said that the government of the Russian Federation approved the introduction of a zero VAT rate on rough and polished diamonds...
Today
Russian gold arrives in Switzerland
In May, Switzerland imported a cargo of gold from Russia for the first time since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, which is evident from the published Swiss customs data, according to a report by Reuters.
Today
WDC President calls on the KP to move forward or risk a two-tier market with dire consequences
Highlighting the proven ability of natural diamond resources to serve as a driver for the development of sustainable economies and societies, World Diamond Council President Edward Asscher warned that this potential is threatened if the Kimberley Process...
Yesterday
Gokhran may get the right to export precious stones and precious metals
It is proposed to give the Gokhran, Russia’s state repository, the right to sell precious metals and precious stones from the State Fund of Russia in international markets, judging by the materials prepared for the meeting of the Government Commission...
Yesterday
De Beers ups its diamond sales by 7.6% in fifth sales cycle
Anglo American plc announced the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auctions) for De Beers’ fifth sales cycle of 2022, amounting to $650 million, which is 7.6% higher compared with $604 million earned in the fourth...
Yesterday