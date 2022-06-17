The Man Who Keeps Talking About Russian Diamonds

(jckonline.com) - Continuing my resolution to speak to more people I don’t entirely agree with, I was happy to chat at JCK Las Vegas with Tom Neys (pictured), head of media relations for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC).

Since joining the Belgian industry group in November, Neys has had the unenviable task of trying to convince the world that, post-Ukraine invasion, Belgium should keep importing Russian diamonds. (Russian gems have been excluded from European Union, though not U.S., sanctions.)

I doubt our spirited conversation changed either of our minds, but his thoughts on a rating system for diamonds—reminiscent of the once-unpopular KP Plus—was intriguing.

Edited highlights of our talk follow.

Can you discuss why you think it’s important and why you feel people like me—and now the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition—are wrong when we say people shouldn’t buy Russian diamonds?

I’m not defending Russian diamonds. I’m defending the right of companies to choose what they do with their business.

First, there’s the legal aspect. In Europe, it’s perfectly allowed and legal to trade these diamonds.

Secondly, ethically, this is a complicated situation. It cuts both ways. If you stop selling Russian diamonds in Antwerp, that has an impact on thousands of people’s lives and livelihoods.

If we stop trading Russian diamonds in total, you’re going to disrupt the market. And that’s never a good thing. I don’t think it’s up to trade hubs to decide how you’re going to disrupt a market.

The third thing is, if we stop doing this, we know that a lot of more diamonds will go to other trade hubs or will be traded directly. If you stopped trading in Russian diamonds [altogether], you are going to create a new black market, and we will go 20 years back in time—back to a situation where we have no control over what’s happening. And that’s what we absolutely want to avoid. It’s better to have control and see how we can fix the situation than to throw everything away.