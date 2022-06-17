News

Russia prevents debate on revising the Kimberley Process definition of "conflict diamonds"

Russia, backed by Belarus, the Central African Republic, Kyrgyzstan and Mali, blocked a Western-backed proposal to revise the definition given by the Kimberley Process to "conflict diamonds" ahead of an international meeting on the issue in...

17 june 2022

Svetlogorsk hosts AmberForum 2022

After a break due to the pandemic, the 5th International Economic Forum of the Amber Industry — AmberForum 2022 — started in Svetlogorsk, Russia. The event is traditionally organized by the Kaliningrad Amber Plant of Rostec State Corporation.

17 june 2022

Angola joins the EITI

The Board of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) has approved Angola’s application to join the EITI, making it the EITI’s 57th member country and the 28th in Africa. The announcement was published on the EITI website on Thursday...

17 june 2022

Signet Jewelers posts solid first-quarter fiscal 2023 results

Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, said in its statement on the results attained in the first quarter fiscal 2023 that its total sales were $1.8 billion, up $149.5 million or 8.9% to Q1 of FY22, while same store...

17 june 2022

ICA appoints new CEO

The International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA) has appointed Douglas K. Hucker ‎to serve as its next chief executive. He will replace Gary Roskin, who has led the association for the past seven years.

16 june 2022

Nornickel Harjavalta Unveils Nickel Expansion Project at Public Event

16 june 2022
(finlandtoday.fi) - The recent event, held in Harjavalta Hall, was part of the environmental impact assessment process. In practice, the company is increasing its production in two parts. Over the next year, nickel production is expected to increase from 60,000 tons to just under 75,000 tons per year. Under the company’s current environmental permit, the annual nickel production is limited to 90,000 tons. The company aims to increase annual nickel production to more than 100,000 tons by 2026. This will require a new environmental permit from the authorities. By expanding production, Nornickel Harjavalta will meet the raw material needs of the growing battery industry. Locally, the company’s most important customer in the battery industry is planned to be BASF Battery Materials Finland Oy. The battery industry in particular needs nickel sulfate and cobalt sulfate produced by Nornickel Harjavalta, says Joni Hautojärvi, the company’s CEO. The expansion will bring 10–20 new jobs to the area.


