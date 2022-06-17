Nornickel Harjavalta Unveils Nickel Expansion Project at Public Event

News
Russia prevents debate on revising the Kimberley Process definition of "conflict diamonds"
Russia, backed by Belarus, the Central African Republic, Kyrgyzstan and Mali, blocked a Western-backed proposal to revise the definition given by the Kimberley Process to "conflict diamonds" ahead of an international meeting on the issue in...
17 june 2022
Svetlogorsk hosts AmberForum 2022
After a break due to the pandemic, the 5th International Economic Forum of the Amber Industry — AmberForum 2022 — started in Svetlogorsk, Russia. The event is traditionally organized by the Kaliningrad Amber Plant of Rostec State Corporation.
17 june 2022
Angola joins the EITI
The Board of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) has approved Angola’s application to join the EITI, making it the EITI’s 57th member country and the 28th in Africa. The announcement was published on the EITI website on Thursday...
17 june 2022
Signet Jewelers posts solid first-quarter fiscal 2023 results
Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, said in its statement on the results attained in the first quarter fiscal 2023 that its total sales were $1.8 billion, up $149.5 million or 8.9% to Q1 of FY22, while same store...
17 june 2022
ICA appoints new CEO
The International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA) has appointed Douglas K. Hucker to serve as its next chief executive. He will replace Gary Roskin, who has led the association for the past seven years.
16 june 2022