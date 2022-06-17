News

Russia prevents debate on revising the Kimberley Process definition of "conflict diamonds"

Russia, backed by Belarus, the Central African Republic, Kyrgyzstan and Mali, blocked a Western-backed proposal to revise the definition given by the Kimberley Process to "conflict diamonds" ahead of an international meeting on the issue in...

17 june 2022

Svetlogorsk hosts AmberForum 2022

After a break due to the pandemic, the 5th International Economic Forum of the Amber Industry — AmberForum 2022 — started in Svetlogorsk, Russia. The event is traditionally organized by the Kaliningrad Amber Plant of Rostec State Corporation.

17 june 2022

Angola joins the EITI

The Board of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) has approved Angola’s application to join the EITI, making it the EITI’s 57th member country and the 28th in Africa. The announcement was published on the EITI website on Thursday...

17 june 2022

Signet Jewelers posts solid first-quarter fiscal 2023 results

Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, said in its statement on the results attained in the first quarter fiscal 2023 that its total sales were $1.8 billion, up $149.5 million or 8.9% to Q1 of FY22, while same store...

17 june 2022

ICA appoints new CEO

The International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA) has appointed Douglas K. Hucker ‎to serve as its next chief executive. He will replace Gary Roskin, who has led the association for the past seven years.

16 june 2022

Q&A: Jewelers Vigilance Committee’s Sara Yood

17 june 2022
Expert reports

(jckonline.com) - The deputy general counsel of the Jewelers Vigilance Committee, Sara Yood, has been very busy of late, helping the industry navigate the Russian sanctions imposed by the Biden administration, which include sanctions against Russian diamonds. Below, she talks about the current state of play regarding Russian goods and what may be coming in the future.

For now, the sanctions against Russian diamonds are limited to direct dealings with diamond miner Alrosa and buying rough or polished diamonds directly from Russian entities. However, they do allow for diamonds that are “substantially transformed” (meaning cut and polished) in another country. Could that change?

It’s certainly possible that we may see some kind of change, including changing the import ban to not allow for diamonds “transformed” elsewhere. A recent letter from members of Congress encouraged tightening that pathway. I think the chance of the Office of Foreign Assets Control [OFAC] adjusting their guidance on that is fairly high, as that is what happened with Burmese gemstones—first, they were directly banned, and then that was amended to Burmese rubies cut and polished elsewhere.

