Inside the research on fly-in, fly-out work

Christie’s nets over $48 million at June edition of Magnificent Jewels Christie’s New York June 8 auction of Magnificent Jewels achieved a total of $48,872,000 with 95% sold by lot and 98% by value.

Diamonds from Tongo mine in Sierra Leone fetch almost $1.5 million to Newfield Resources Diamonds mined by junior Newfield Resources at the Tongo mine in Sierra Leone were auctioned off by the Bonas Group and fetched $1.44 million. Newfield Resources offered 5,330 carats of rough diamonds for sale, and the entire batch was purchased. The...

DMCC hosts AML/CFT and responsible sourcing training in Dubai DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – successfully hosted a two-day training session on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) and Responsible...

Gemfields introduces an extraordinary pair of Mozambican rubies This exceptional pair of Mozambican rubies, weighing 61.50 carats in the rough, will be offered for sale at the Gemfields’ ruby auction this June. Weighing in at 32.5 and 29 carats respectively in the rough, it is anticipated that each of these gemstones...