News

Christie’s nets over $48 million at June edition of Magnificent Jewels

Christie’s New York June 8 auction of Magnificent Jewels achieved a total of $48,872,000 with 95% sold by lot and 98% by value.

10 june 2022

Diamonds from Tongo mine in Sierra Leone fetch almost $1.5 million to Newfield Resources

Diamonds mined by junior Newfield Resources at the Tongo mine in Sierra Leone were auctioned off by the Bonas Group and fetched $1.44 million. Newfield Resources offered 5,330 carats of rough diamonds for sale, and the entire batch was purchased. The...

10 june 2022

DMCC hosts AML/CFT and responsible sourcing training in Dubai

DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – successfully hosted a two-day training session on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) and Responsible...

10 june 2022

Gemfields introduces an extraordinary pair of Mozambican rubies

This exceptional pair of Mozambican rubies, weighing 61.50 carats in the rough, will be offered for sale at the Gemfields’ ruby auction this June. Weighing in at 32.5 and 29 carats respectively in the rough, it is anticipated that each of these gemstones...

09 june 2022

GIA to discard paper reports going digital by 2025

Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the leader in gemological research, education, and science-based gem identification and grading services, is strengthening its consumer protection mission by converting all GIA paper reports to digital...

09 june 2022

Inside the research on fly-in, fly-out work

Today
Expert reports
(cabinradio.ca) - While many people get to head home after a long day of work, some of those employed at NWT mines have to spend long stretches of time at remote work sites. Researchers and workers say that unique lifestyle – known as fly-in, fly-out, or sometimes drive-in, drive-out work, and common in the territory – comes with both benefits and challenges. This rotational type of employment has been prevalent since the NWT’s first diamond mine began production in 1998. Thousands of residents have been employed directly or as contractors at mines. Several people currently working at the NWT’s diamond mines – who spoke to Cabin Radio on the condition of anonymity to protect their employment – said some of the advantages include high income, good benefits and long periods of time off between rotations. But they said it can be hard being away from home for weeks at a time.
Print version