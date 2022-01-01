News

Christie’s nets over $48 million at June edition of Magnificent Jewels

Christie’s New York June 8 auction of Magnificent Jewels achieved a total of $48,872,000 with 95% sold by lot and 98% by value.

Diamonds from Tongo mine in Sierra Leone fetch almost $1.5 million to Newfield Resources

Diamonds mined by junior Newfield Resources at the Tongo mine in Sierra Leone were auctioned off by the Bonas Group and fetched $1.44 million. Newfield Resources offered 5,330 carats of rough diamonds for sale, and the entire batch was purchased. The...

DMCC hosts AML/CFT and responsible sourcing training in Dubai

DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – successfully hosted a two-day training session on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) and Responsible...

Gemfields introduces an extraordinary pair of Mozambican rubies

This exceptional pair of Mozambican rubies, weighing 61.50 carats in the rough, will be offered for sale at the Gemfields’ ruby auction this June. Weighing in at 32.5 and 29 carats respectively in the rough, it is anticipated that each of these gemstones...

GIA to discard paper reports going digital by 2025

Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the leader in gemological research, education, and science-based gem identification and grading services, is strengthening its consumer protection mission by converting all GIA paper reports to digital...

Brace Yourself, The Decline is Here

(edahngolan.com) - After two very buoyant years, the decline everyone knew would hit has finally arrived. It’s not just the slowdown in China, the second largest consumer market, but the US is feeling it as well. In May, according to the latest US data by Tenoris, diamond unit sales dropped 24% year over year. In May, there is usually a rise in diamond jewelry retail sales, thanks to Mother’s Day. But contrary to the typical cyclical trend, diamond sales declined compared to April. The good news is that while the number of sold diamonds fell, the average expenditure on diamonds soared 18.7% year over year to $10,242, or more than $8,000 per carat. The drop in unit sales explains the decline in wholesale trade in the past month. Israel’s net polished diamond exports, for example, dropped 64% in May compared to April. US specialty jewelers’ inventories, which were high compared to past years, declined in May. Their diamond purchases were slashed nearly by half.
