Diamonds from Tongo mine in Sierra Leone fetch almost $1.5 million to Newfield Resources

Diamonds mined by junior Newfield Resources at the Tongo mine in Sierra Leone were auctioned off by the Bonas Group and fetched $1.44 million. Newfield Resources offered 5,330 carats of rough diamonds for sale, and the entire batch was purchased. The...

DMCC hosts AML/CFT and responsible sourcing training in Dubai

DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – successfully hosted a two-day training session on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) and Responsible...

Gemfields introduces an extraordinary pair of Mozambican rubies

This exceptional pair of Mozambican rubies, weighing 61.50 carats in the rough, will be offered for sale at the Gemfields’ ruby auction this June. Weighing in at 32.5 and 29 carats respectively in the rough, it is anticipated that each of these gemstones...

GIA to discard paper reports going digital by 2025

Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the leader in gemological research, education, and science-based gem identification and grading services, is strengthening its consumer protection mission by converting all GIA paper reports to digital...

RJC elects new board members at 2022 AGM

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the leading standards organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry, announced new appointments to the Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Stronger diamond market sets the scene for a potential re-rating of smaller miners like Karelian, BlueRock, Gem and Lucara

Expert reports
(proactiveinvestors.co.uk) - Around one-third of the world’s diamonds are produced by Russian mining behemoth Alrosa. In particular, Alrosa specialises in the small stones that go around a larger one in the centre of a ring. The world’s foremost diamond producer, De Beers, doesn’t produce much in the way of these smaller stones, and according to data cited recently by Bloomberg, prices of these have gone up by around 20% this year. In the old days, in times of market imbalance, De Beers would just have released more stones from its fabled stockpile and a correction would have occurred forthwith. But after the collapse of the Soviet Union and in the face of Alrosa’s rise to prominence, De Beers recognised that it could no longer control the diamond market in the way it used to, and that tying up capital in a stockpile was no longer a good use of shareholders’ funds. Or at least, that’s what they said at the time. Now, though, even with De Beers mines producing at full tilt, there’s no chance that the company will be able to make up the shortfall caused by the ostracising of Alrosa from world markets.


