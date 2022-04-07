News

GIA to discard paper reports going digital by 2025

Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the leader in gemological research, education, and science-based gem identification and grading services, is strengthening its consumer protection mission by converting all GIA paper reports to digital...

RJC elects new board members at 2022 AGM

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the leading standards organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry, announced new appointments to the Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

ALROSA cancels final dividends for 2021

The Supervisory Board of ALROSA recommended not to pay dividends for 2021, according to a press release issued by the company on Wednesday.

Norilsk Nickel begins consultations with indigenous peoples on prospects for developing a deposit in Murmansk Province

Norilsk Nickel has begun consultations with indigenous peoples on the prospects for developing the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit. Andrey Grachev: “Today there is a unique opportunity to take into account traditional nature management and crafts at the...

US demand, uncertain supply buoy diamond prices

Diamond trading was stable in May despite concerns about inflation, rising interest rates and slumping stock markets, Rapaport said in a press release distributed on Tuesday. Polished prices initially declined but later steadied as dealers anticipated...

Botswana: Revival of the Mine-to-Finger Model

(idexonline.com) - The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, speaking at a gala dinner in Gaborone, declared that "he no longer wished to operate under any model other than the one set up by Lucara and HB Antwerp." (Africa Intelligence April 7th, 2022). President Masisi referred to the seemingly endless, five-year negotiations between De Beers and Botswana about prolonging their joint sales operations, that were not finalized till today. His decisive declaration means that either De Beers would follow Lucara - HB's model, or we could be surprised soon by an historic move by HB, that might take over a substantial and the most prestigious chunk of De Beers' diamond sales.
