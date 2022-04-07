Botswana: Revival of the Mine-to-Finger Model

GIA to discard paper reports going digital by 2025 Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the leader in gemological research, education, and science-based gem identification and grading services, is strengthening its consumer protection mission by converting all GIA paper reports to digital...

RJC elects new board members at 2022 AGM The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the leading standards organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry, announced new appointments to the Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

ALROSA cancels final dividends for 2021 The Supervisory Board of ALROSA recommended not to pay dividends for 2021, according to a press release issued by the company on Wednesday.

Norilsk Nickel begins consultations with indigenous peoples on prospects for developing a deposit in Murmansk Province Norilsk Nickel has begun consultations with indigenous peoples on the prospects for developing the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit. Andrey Grachev: “Today there is a unique opportunity to take into account traditional nature management and crafts at the...