Damac Group adds de Grisogono to its luxury assets

Dubai-based Damac Group bought de Grisogono, adding the bankrupt Swiss brand to its luxury assets after bagging Italian fashion brand Roberto Cavalli.

Today

ALROSA Zimbabwe will drive total investments in this country to about $17 million

The joint venture between ALROSA and Zimbabwe engaged in the exploration of diamond deposits in this southern African country plans to start diamond production in the near future, said Alexander Kozlov, head of Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources...

03 june 2022

Arctic Star Discovers New Kimberlite, "Arbutus" Diagras Project NT

Arctic Star Exploration announced that its exploration team has discovered a new kimberlite that has been named “Arbutus” on its Diagras project in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

03 june 2022

Canadian North Resources Inc. to expand nickel and PGM exploration at Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. (CNRI), which specializes in metals used in green energy, electric vehicles, batteries and other high-tech industries, announced its intention to expand exploration activities at its Canadian nickel, copper, cobalt...

03 june 2022

Hong Kong sees booming sales of jewelry making equipment

Companies producing machinery for jewelry making increased their sales as jewelry manufacturers started to come back to Hong Kong trying to hedge their operations against disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and going-on geopolitical transformations...

02 june 2022

Israel Signs Trade Deal With U.A.E.

(nytimes.com) - Government ministers from Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a free-trade agreement on Tuesday that, once ratified, would be the widest-ranging deal of its kind between Israel and an Arab country and the latest example of deepening ties between the Jewish state and some Arab governments. The text of the deal has yet to be published and is still subject to review by the Israeli Parliament and formal ratification by the Israeli government, a process that will take at least two weeks. But officials said that once confirmed, the agreement would loosen restrictions on almost all trade between the two countries and could increase its annual value 10-fold within five years. According to the Israeli government, the deal will enhance the trade of medicine, medical equipment, food, plastic goods and fertilizer, as well as Israeli jewelry.
