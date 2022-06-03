Israel Signs Trade Deal With U.A.E.

News
Damac Group adds de Grisogono to its luxury assets
Dubai-based Damac Group bought de Grisogono, adding the bankrupt Swiss brand to its luxury assets after bagging Italian fashion brand Roberto Cavalli.
ALROSA Zimbabwe will drive total investments in this country to about $17 million
The joint venture between ALROSA and Zimbabwe engaged in the exploration of diamond deposits in this southern African country plans to start diamond production in the near future, said Alexander Kozlov, head of Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources...
03 june 2022
Arctic Star Discovers New Kimberlite, "Arbutus" Diagras Project NT
Arctic Star Exploration announced that its exploration team has discovered a new kimberlite that has been named “Arbutus” on its Diagras project in Canada’s Northwest Territories.
03 june 2022
Canadian North Resources Inc. to expand nickel and PGM exploration at Ferguson Lake Project in Canada
Canadian North Resources Inc. (CNRI), which specializes in metals used in green energy, electric vehicles, batteries and other high-tech industries, announced its intention to expand exploration activities at its Canadian nickel, copper, cobalt...
03 june 2022
Hong Kong sees booming sales of jewelry making equipment
Companies producing machinery for jewelry making increased their sales as jewelry manufacturers started to come back to Hong Kong trying to hedge their operations against disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and going-on geopolitical transformations...
02 june 2022