Israel Signs Trade Deal With U.A.E.

Damac Group adds de Grisogono to its luxury assets Dubai-based Damac Group bought de Grisogono, adding the bankrupt Swiss brand to its luxury assets after bagging Italian fashion brand Roberto Cavalli.

ALROSA Zimbabwe will drive total investments in this country to about $17 million The joint venture between ALROSA and Zimbabwe engaged in the exploration of diamond deposits in this southern African country plans to start diamond production in the near future, said Alexander Kozlov, head of Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources...

Arctic Star Discovers New Kimberlite, "Arbutus" Diagras Project NT Arctic Star Exploration announced that its exploration team has discovered a new kimberlite that has been named “Arbutus” on its Diagras project in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

Canadian North Resources Inc. to expand nickel and PGM exploration at Ferguson Lake Project in Canada Canadian North Resources Inc. (CNRI), which specializes in metals used in green energy, electric vehicles, batteries and other high-tech industries, announced its intention to expand exploration activities at its Canadian nickel, copper, cobalt...