The Jewellery Industry Pushes Omni-channel as Brick-and-Mortar Goes Digital and E-commerce Goes Physical

(gjepc.org) - During an analyst call earlier this year, North American jewellery-conglomerate, Signet Jewelers, said that 80% of the company’s sales take place inside its 2,800+ physical stores, however 65% of customers visit at least one of the company’s “digital sites” during their shopping journey. Customers researching online and then buying in-store, is an example of what the downstream refers to “omni-channel” retail, essentially an integration of the digital and physical shopping experience. Signet management has described this approach as a way to “stay close to our customers (at all times),” which became especially relevant during the pandemic-related lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.