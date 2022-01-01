The Jewellery Industry Pushes Omni-channel as Brick-and-Mortar Goes Digital and E-commerce Goes Physical

(gjepc.org) - During an analyst call earlier this year, North American jewellery-conglomerate, Signet Jewelers, said that 80% of the company’s sales take place inside its 2,800+ physical stores, however 65% of customers visit at least one of the company’s “digital sites” during their shopping journey. Customers researching online and then buying in-store, is an example of what the downstream refers to “omni-channel” retail, essentially an integration of the digital and physical shopping experience. Signet management has described this approach as a way to “stay close to our customers (at all times),” which became especially relevant during the pandemic-related lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.
Arctic Star Discovers New Kimberlite, "Arbutus" Diagras Project NT
Arctic Star Exploration announced that its exploration team has discovered a new kimberlite that has been named “Arbutus” on its Diagras project in Canada’s Northwest Territories.
Today
Canadian North Resources Inc. to expand nickel and PGM exploration at Ferguson Lake Project in Canada
Canadian North Resources Inc. (CNRI), which specializes in metals used in green energy, electric vehicles, batteries and other high-tech industries, announced its intention to expand exploration activities at its Canadian nickel, copper, cobalt...
Today
Hong Kong sees booming sales of jewelry making equipment
Companies producing machinery for jewelry making increased their sales as jewelry manufacturers started to come back to Hong Kong trying to hedge their operations against disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and going-on geopolitical transformations...
Yesterday
DRC Ministry of Mining, AWDC, DDI@RESOLVE and Everledger Kickoff ASM Pilot in DRC
During a kickoff meeting that took place in Kananga, in the DRC’s Kasai region, the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), together with the DRC’s Ministry of Mining and its subdivisions SAEMAPE and CEEC, NGO DDI@RESOLVE and tech company Everledger...
Yesterday
"Kind Hearts" in support of young talents
On Children's Day, the 585* ZOLOTOY network together with the Oksana Fedorova Charitable Foundation launched a social campaign called “Kind Hearts.” For each ‘like’ in the form of a heart sign, the jewelry retailer will transfer 1 ruble to support...
Yesterday