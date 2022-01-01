Forever, but scarce: Bank of America lifts diamond price forecast amid tightest supply since 2008

(marketwatch.com) - They may not be an investor’s absolute best friend right now, but diamonds should at least be in that ballpark. That’s according to research from Bank of America, which has lifted its 2022 forecast for prices of the gem by 15%. The rationale is similar to that of many other commodities these days — tight supply and strong demand equals higher prices. Behind that is another set of familiar causes — Russia, China and inflation.
News
De Beers Group releases Building Forever 2021 sustainability report
De Beers Group has reported on the strong progress made in 2021 towards the achievement of its 2030 ‘Building Forever’ sustainability goals in its latest sustainability report, the diamond miner said in a press release distributed on Tuesday.
Today
Belgium’s banks are facing major legal battle from diamond dealers in Antwerp
Belgian banks seem to have overdone it being all out to comply with anti-money-laundering rules after they went into effect in Europe. Following the de-risking strategy, some of them froze the bank dollar accounts of diamond dealers working in Antwerp...
Today
Sotheby’s to auction The Juno Diamond weighing over 100 carats
Sotheby’s will put up for sale a rare diamond weighing 101.41 carats at the Magnificent Jewels auction to be held on June 16 in New York. The diamond bears the name of Juno, an ancient Roman goddess equated to Hera, queen of the gods in Greek mythology...
Today
Production of jewelry and bijouterie in Moscow goes up by 41%
Production of jewelry and bijouterie in Moscow grew by 41% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, TASS reported citing the media communication service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
Yesterday
May emerald auctions bring in over $43M for Gemfields
Gemfields raised $43.3 million in five mini auctions of emeralds from the Kagem mine in Zambia in May, media reported citing a company press release.
Yesterday