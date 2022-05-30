Resources in your old laptop could make cash for “urban miners”

(marketplace.org) - The volumes of electronic waste in the world are staggering, amounting to many millions of tons. So what do you do with your old laptop or cellphone when you’re done with it? Do you put it in a box in the attic or maybe in the trash? There’s still value in the hardware if you know where to look, and crucially, how to get it out. That’s where “urban mining” — extracting wealth from electronic waste — comes in.