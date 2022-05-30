Resources in your old laptop could make cash for “urban miners”

(marketplace.org) - The volumes of electronic waste in the world are staggering, amounting to many millions of tons. So what do you do with your old laptop or cellphone when you’re done with it? Do you put it in a box in the attic or maybe in the trash? There’s still value in the hardware if you know where to look, and crucially, how to get it out. That’s where “urban mining” — extracting wealth from electronic waste — comes in.
News
Sotheby’s to auction The Juno Diamond weighing over 100 carats
Sotheby’s will put up for sale a rare diamond weighing 101.41 carats at the Magnificent Jewels auction to be held on June 16 in New York. The diamond bears the name of Juno, an ancient Roman goddess equated to Hera, queen of the gods in Greek mythology...
Today
Production of jewelry and bijouterie in Moscow goes up by 41%
Production of jewelry and bijouterie in Moscow grew by 41% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, TASS reported citing the media communication service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
Yesterday
May emerald auctions bring in over $43M for Gemfields
Gemfields raised $43.3 million in five mini auctions of emeralds from the Kagem mine in Zambia in May, media reported citing a company press release.
Yesterday
Platinum appears to be best performer across jewelry markets worldwide
Platinum won the sympathy of jewelry consumers worldwide in 2021 despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is evidenced by Platinum Guild International (PGI), which released its annual Platinum Jewellery Business Review (PJBR)...
Yesterday
Debswana appoints new managing director
Debswana Diamond Company, the Botswana-based diamond mining joint venture between the Government of the Republic of Botswana and De Beers Group, announced the appointment of Andrew Maatla Motsomi as Managing Director on a five-year contract, with effect...
30 may 2022