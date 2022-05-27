The Great Unsubscribe

(forbes.com) - Subscription services boomed during the pandemic by offering wary shoppers a convenient way to keep their cupboards stocked, or in the case of meal-kit subscriptions, the ability to recreate restaurant-quality meals at home while many stores and restaurants were closed. Curiosity was a factor too, as consumers had more time on their hands and, in some cases, more money to spend after government stimulus checks arrived. And receiving an unexpected package on the doorstep added a little spice to people’s lives. Now, with in-person shopping opening up and inflation skyrocketing to levels not seen since the 1980s, consumers are looking closely at their monthly expenses and reconsidering subscriptions that they signed up for when times were different.
News
Debswana appoints new managing director
Debswana Diamond Company, the Botswana-based diamond mining joint venture between the Government of the Republic of Botswana and De Beers Group, announced the appointment of Andrew Maatla Motsomi as Managing Director on a five-year contract, with effect...
Today
World automakers are switching from palladium to platinum due to sanctions on Russia
The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said global automakers are intensifying their efforts to reduce the use of palladium and increase the use of platinum in their cars due to the situation around Russia.
Today
ALROSA will not stop work due to difficulties caused by sanctions
ALROSA is not going to lay off workers or suspend production due to sanctions, Interfax reported, citing a statement by the company's CEO Sergey Ivanov to reporters at the company's corporate forum of enterprising workers, Khozaktiv 2022.
Today
“Sustainability, New Opportunities, Building an Ecosystem for the LGD Industry” — The First China International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development & Innovation Congress 2022 Held
On May 18th and 19th, 2022, the First China International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development & Innovation Congress 2022 hosted by the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange was held under the guidance of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province...
27 may 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Mountain Province Diamonds announced the appointment of Ms. Kelly Stark-Anderson to its Board of Directors. Her appointment follows the departure of Dean Chambers, who has chosen the step-down due to other commitments.
27 may 2022