The Great Unsubscribe

(forbes.com) - Subscription services boomed during the pandemic by offering wary shoppers a convenient way to keep their cupboards stocked, or in the case of meal-kit subscriptions, the ability to recreate restaurant-quality meals at home while many stores and restaurants were closed. Curiosity was a factor too, as consumers had more time on their hands and, in some cases, more money to spend after government stimulus checks arrived. And receiving an unexpected package on the doorstep added a little spice to people’s lives. Now, with in-person shopping opening up and inflation skyrocketing to levels not seen since the 1980s, consumers are looking closely at their monthly expenses and reconsidering subscriptions that they signed up for when times were different.