Greenland Ruby X Reena Ahluwalia Fundraiser Goes Phygital with Ruby Art NFT

Greenland Ruby is celebrating its 5th year anniversary with the launch of ‘Rubies from Greenland - Fire Under Ice’ campaign in collaboration with designer and artist Reena Ahluwalia. The fundraiser is a Phygital one, a first-of-its-kind from the gem...

Today

Lab-grown diamonds in the Millennium Collection by MIUZ Diamonds

The unique Millenium collection from MIUZ Diamonds is a modern response to the changes taking place in the jewelry market. The line of jewelry includes the most popular models from the flagship Solo 1920, Brilliance and Grace series, but with one significant...

Yesterday

Nornickel continues to deliver metals according to its contract obligations

Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper said in its ninth review of the nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) markets that it confirms its production guidance for...

Yesterday

Virtual Diamond Boutique’s New Sales Genie Creates a Modern Selling Experience

Virtual Diamond Boutique (VDB), the jewelry industry’s leading technology company and largest virtual marketplace, has announced yesterday the launch of its new VDB Sales Genie app. An affordable and easy to use selling tool, the app allows sales...

Yesterday

Russia’s Ministry of Finance is not considering the abolition of VAT on the purchase of diamonds by individuals

Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said that "initiatives are being considered to stimulate the sale of polished diamonds on the domestic market"

25 may 2022

How Antwerp is struggling with ‘blood diamonds’ from Russia

Today
Expert reports
(ruetir.com) - According to Merket, who conducts research on behalf of IPIS and the University of Ghent into conflicts in places where natural resources are in the ground, the global diamond world should work together to ban Russian diamonds. “With the US you have the largest consumer market in the world that is turning its back on Russia. If Antwerp participates, you complicate that part as well. Together you have to increase the pressure on India and Dubai. Only then can you have an impact. Belgium always presents itself as a leader for ethical diamonds in the world. Then I think it is now up to the Belgians to proactively set up coordination.” However, the chance of international cooperation being achieved is small. The World Diamond Council (WDC), the organization that represents the industry at the Kimberley Process, does not intend to call for a boycott of Russian diamonds, says Dutch President Edward Asscher. “Then you would run the risk of being accused of cartel formation by Russia. It would mean that we could be held liable for damage suffered by Alrosa. Moreover, a country like India, also a member of the WDC, will never agree.”
