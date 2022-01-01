SA Govt threats to pull Sibanye-Stillwater mining licences without substance – report

(miningmx.com) - Sibanye-Stillwater said it would challenge any formal effort by the South African government to have its mining licences withdrawn from its gold mines amid a strike at the operations. The strike over wages has been underway for more than 10 weeks. Tensions rose last week after the South African mines minister Gwede Mantashe – responding to comments Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman made to Miningmx – said he would withdraw the firm’s licences if it did not want to mine.
News
VTB submits proposals to Russia’s Ministry of Finance to stimulate the circulation of polished diamonds in the country
Andrey Kostin, Chairman of the Board of VTB Bank considers it right to exempt from VAT not only the purchase and sale of diamonds by individuals, but also the sale of precious stones by diamond miners to banks and the public, the Vedomosti news daily...
Today
Sarine Technologies rolls out new Pay Per Value Service
Sarine Technologies announced that its Galaxy® family of scanning and inclusion mapping systems is now offering a Pay Per Value (PPV) service, the company said in a press release received by Rough&Polished.
Today
Fruchman Marketing believes jewelry sales this year may be 4%-8% higher than in 2021
The jewelry marketing experts at US-based Fruchtman Marketing view jewelry sales this year go up by 4%-8% over 2021. In support of this projection the jewelry consultancy says there are important factors at play.
Yesterday
Get-Diamonds returns to JCK Las Vegas
Get-Diamonds.com, the world’s largest B2B online platform for listing polished diamonds, owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), will return to the JCK Show in Las Vegas next month. At the show, the online platform will introduce...
Yesterday
India sees overall decline in diamond exports in April
The official statistics released by GJEPC shows overall decline in the country’s diamond exports in April 2022. Thus, the export of polished diamonds fetched US$ 2159.64 million against US$ 2221.81 million a year earlier or down 2.8%. The country...
Yesterday