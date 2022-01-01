SA Govt threats to pull Sibanye-Stillwater mining licences without substance – report

VTB submits proposals to Russia’s Ministry of Finance to stimulate the circulation of polished diamonds in the country Andrey Kostin, Chairman of the Board of VTB Bank considers it right to exempt from VAT not only the purchase and sale of diamonds by individuals, but also the sale of precious stones by diamond miners to banks and the public, the Vedomosti news daily...

Sarine Technologies rolls out new Pay Per Value Service Sarine Technologies announced that its Galaxy® family of scanning and inclusion mapping systems is now offering a Pay Per Value (PPV) service, the company said in a press release received by Rough&Polished.

Fruchman Marketing believes jewelry sales this year may be 4%-8% higher than in 2021 The jewelry marketing experts at US-based Fruchtman Marketing view jewelry sales this year go up by 4%-8% over 2021. In support of this projection the jewelry consultancy says there are important factors at play.

Get-Diamonds returns to JCK Las Vegas Get-Diamonds.com, the world’s largest B2B online platform for listing polished diamonds, owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), will return to the JCK Show in Las Vegas next month. At the show, the online platform will introduce...