Jewelry Stocks Sink Along With Overall Market

Sarine Technologies once again takes legal actions against intellectual property infringements Sarine Technologies has further expanded its enforcement efforts against intellectual property (IP) piracy in India by taking additional legal actions against suspected infringers, the company said in a statement for the press.

Mountain Province Diamonds announces multiple kimberlite intersections at Kennady North Project Mountain Province Diamonds released a statement saying the company discovered several intersections of kimberlite at its 100%-held Kennady North Project in Canada. The Kennady North Project consists of over 107,000 hectares of claims and leases that...

Morgan Stanley believes that De Beers is expanding its share in the diamond market The Morgan Stanley Bank, commenting on higher sales De Beers had in the fourth trading cycle, said that this improvement occurred along with a significant decrease in India's rough imports, which indicates an increase in De Beers' share in the...

Christie’s New York will spark The Light of Africa in early June Christie’s New York said its Magnificent Jewels auction slated for June 8, 2022 will put The Light of Africa Diamond on the block with an estimate ranging between $11,000,000 to $18,000,000.