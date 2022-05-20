News

Sarine Technologies once again takes legal actions against intellectual property infringements

Sarine Technologies has further expanded its enforcement efforts against intellectual property (IP) piracy in India by taking additional legal actions against suspected infringers, the company said in a statement for the press.

Mountain Province Diamonds announces multiple kimberlite intersections at Kennady North Project

Mountain Province Diamonds released a statement saying the company discovered several intersections of kimberlite at its 100%-held Kennady North Project in Canada. The Kennady North Project consists of over 107,000 hectares of claims and leases that...

20 may 2022

Morgan Stanley believes that De Beers is expanding its share in the diamond market

The Morgan Stanley Bank, commenting on higher sales De Beers had in the fourth trading cycle, said that this improvement occurred along with a significant decrease in India's rough imports, which indicates an increase in De Beers' share in the...

20 may 2022

Christie’s New York will spark The Light of Africa in early June

Christie’s New York said its Magnificent Jewels auction slated for June 8, 2022 will put The Light of Africa Diamond on the block with an estimate ranging between $11,000,000 to $18,000,000.

20 may 2022

ALROSA sees increased domestic interest to investments in polished diamonds amid hard currency restrictions

Since early March, ALROSA has noted a multiple increase in interest among domestic customers to investing in polished diamonds amid hard currency restrictions. TASS was told this by the diamond miner’s media communications service.

19 may 2022

Jewelry Stocks Sink Along With Overall Market

(jckonline.com) - Like the overall stock market, the jewelry industry recently enjoyed a few record-breaking years, which clearly benefited the handful of publicly traded jewelry companies. But in the last few weeks, jewelry industry stocks have taken a tumble along with the rest of the market. What’s striking is that just about all the publicly traded companies—including Signet Jewelers, Pandora, Brilliant Earth, Charles & Colvard, and Movado—reported solid results in their most recent quarters. And in most cases, their stock price is well above what it was pre-COVID-19. But retail stocks have been slumping in general, and some worry jewelry can’t sustain its current high growth rates.
