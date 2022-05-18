US sanctions on Russian diamond producers make ‘life miserable’ for Surat polishers

Christie’s New York will spark The Light of Africa in early June Christie’s New York said its Magnificent Jewels auction slated for June 8, 2022 will put The Light of Africa Diamond on the block with an estimate ranging between $11,000,000 to $18,000,000.

ALROSA sees increased domestic interest to investments in polished diamonds amid hard currency restrictions Since early March, ALROSA has noted a multiple increase in interest among domestic customers to investing in polished diamonds amid hard currency restrictions. TASS was told this by the diamond miner’s media communications service.

Sarine Technologies realises revenues of US$15.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 Sarine Technologies earned US$15.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, only 9.9% less than its exceptionally strong first quarter of 2021, with a robust gross margin of 71.8%, the company said in its trading update for investors.

Motae mine in Lesotho yields another record-breaking diamond Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX: LOM) (“Lucapa” or “the Company”) and its partner, the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho, is pleased to announce the recovery of a 204-carat diamond from the Mothae mine in Lesotho.