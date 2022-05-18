US sanctions on Russian diamond producers make ‘life miserable’ for Surat polishers

(indianexpress.com) - The US sanctions imposed on the Russian diamond producer Alrosa, after the Russia-Ukraine war, has led to a crisis in the diamond industry in Surat where polishing units have had to cut down on working hours, thus leading to a hefty wage cut for polishers, some of whom have taken loans to run their households.
Christie’s New York will spark The Light of Africa in early June
Christie’s New York said its Magnificent Jewels auction slated for June 8, 2022 will put The Light of Africa Diamond on the block with an estimate ranging between $11,000,000 to $18,000,000.
ALROSA sees increased domestic interest to investments in polished diamonds amid hard currency restrictions
Since early March, ALROSA has noted a multiple increase in interest among domestic customers to investing in polished diamonds amid hard currency restrictions. TASS was told this by the diamond miner’s media communications service.
Sarine Technologies realises revenues of US$15.6 million in the first quarter of 2022
Sarine Technologies earned US$15.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, only 9.9% less than its exceptionally strong first quarter of 2021, with a robust gross margin of 71.8%, the company said in its trading update for investors.
Motae mine in Lesotho yields another record-breaking diamond
Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX: LOM) (“Lucapa” or “the Company”) and its partner, the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho, is pleased to announce the recovery of a 204-carat diamond from the Mothae mine in Lesotho.
Russian Ministry of Finance says financial condition of ALROSA is stable
The financial condition of ALROSA, which is under US sanctions, is quite stable, and the company has a margin of safety to search for opportunities to sell its diamonds, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev told reporters in the State Duma.
18 may 2022