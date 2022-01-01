Ukraine Conflict: No Easy Answers for Diamond Business

(idexonline.com) - The diamond industry entered 2022 after a stupendous 2021, led by robust U.S. consumer demand with significant profits across the value chain. Even without the Ukraine conflict though, 2022 was expected to be much tighter. The year started with a frenzy of speculative buying, quite opposite to underlying fundamentals. Many companies, flush with profits made in 2021, looked to restock or trade in both rough and polished, but the Ukraine conflict provided a rude jolt. Financial sanctions were the weapon of choice for most large nations. Russia accounted for about 25-30 percent of all rough diamond supplies and a disruption on those supplies will have a severe impact on the supply chain.
News
Retail jewelry market in Russia reached 301 billion rubles in 2021
According to the SOKOLOV Analytical Center, Russia’s retail jewelry market in monetary terms grew by 27% compared to 2020 and reached 301 billion rubles in 2021, the center said in a press release. At the same time, the market grew by only 4%...
Today
De Beers nets $604 million in fourth sales cycle of 2022
Anglo American announced that De Beers’ revenue from the fourth cycle of rough diamond sales this year reached $604 million surpassing the previous cycle result of $566 million.
Today
Metals Focus: Platinum market surplus to fall by 40% this year
Metals Focus, a leading independent precious metals market research firm, said it expects the surplus in the nearly 8-million-ounce-a-year platinum market to be down 40% this year from 2021 to 477,000 ounces with platinum trading at $990 an ounce...
Today
Alexey Moiseev opens jewelry exhibition dedicated to the 220th anniversary of the Russian Ministry of Finance
Russia’s Ministry of Finance hosted the ceremony inaugurating the jewelry exhibition dedicated to its 220th anniversary. The exposition will be available to the ministry’s employees and guests from May 16 to May 20. The exhibition presents unique works...
Today
Synthetic diamonds poised to expand their market share
Speaking at the Investing in African Mining Indaba on Monday, Botswana's Minister of Minerals and Energy Lefoko Moagi said the ban on Russia diamonds might push prices up to the benefit of rival producers, but he also said the gap would be hard to...
Yesterday