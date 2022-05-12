Panic Grips Billion-Dollar Trade Over Russian Diamond Ban

(bloomberg.com) - US restrictions on Russia’s giant diamond miner are causing panic across the industry. Traders are hunting for workarounds to keep tapping one of the world’s main sources of precious gems. Russian mining giant Alrosa PJSC supplies about a third of the world’s raw gems, and US sanctions against the company are causing panic in the industry. Firms from Tiffany & Co. to Signet Jewelers Ltd. have announced plans to suspend sales of Russian diamonds. With wedding season looming in America, desperate delegations have been seeking a workaround from India, the world’s largest exporter that cuts and polishes nine of 10 stones.