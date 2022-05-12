Panic Grips Billion-Dollar Trade Over Russian Diamond Ban

(bloomberg.com) - US restrictions on Russia’s giant diamond miner are causing panic across the industry. Traders are hunting for workarounds to keep tapping one of the world’s main sources of precious gems. Russian mining giant Alrosa PJSC supplies about a third of the world’s raw gems, and US sanctions against the company are causing panic in the industry. Firms from Tiffany & Co. to Signet Jewelers Ltd. have announced plans to suspend sales of Russian diamonds. With wedding season looming in America, desperate delegations have been seeking a workaround from India, the world’s largest exporter that cuts and polishes nine of 10 stones.
Norilsk Nickel receives government permission to trade depository receipts on foreign exchanges
Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of nickel and platinum group metals, has received government permission to continue placing its depositary receipts on foreign exchanges, attracting investments.
China’s Panyu to host International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development and Innovation Congress this May
Panyu, an urban district of the prefecture-level city of Guangzhou in China will welcome the First China International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development and Innovation Congress (LGD-IDIC) to be held on May 18-19, 2022.
TAGS sells almost 90% of diamond goods presented at its May tender
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) put on the block over $30 million of high quality Southern African diamond production at its May tender of which almost 90% was sold. The tender house said that the diamond goods contained 143 single stones...
Gem Diamonds failed to sell its Ghaghoo diamond mine – once again
The agreement concluded by Gem Diamonds last year for the sale of its Ghaghoo diamond mine with Okwa Diamonds and later extended to 10 May 2022 lapsed, thus leaving Gem Diamonds with the unsold mine on its hands for the third time in five years.
The Rock diamond sells well below high estimate at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels
The Rock, a 228-carat pear-shaped white diamond recovered in South Africa about 20 years ago and tipped to fetch between CHF 19,000,000 – CHF 30,000,000, was sold yesterday for mere CHF 21,681,000 ($21.9 million) at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels...
