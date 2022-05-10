Strange Bedfellows: Diamonds, Blockchain and ESG

(luxuo.com) - You have visited a jewellery store online and a diamond ring caught your attention, curious as to how it will look on your hand, you make your way to the store to have a look at the piece. The diamond ring is of the highest quality: in terms of cut, colour and fire and brilliance; but when you ask about the origins of the diamond, the salesperson can’t give you a proper answer of where these gemstones were sourced from. They could very well be blood diamonds — mined in an area where there is war or fighting, and are sold to fund armed conflicts. To curb the proliferation of blood diamonds and its associated impact, a certification process was introduced in 2003: The Kimberley Process (KP). It is a multilateral trade regime put into commitment by governments, civil society and the wider industry, with the goal of preventing the flow of conflict diamonds. At the core of the process is the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), under which countries implement safeguards on shipments of rough diamonds and certify them as “conflict free”.
News
TAGS sells almost 90% of diamond goods presented at its May tender
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) put on the block over $30 million of high quality Southern African diamond production at its May tender of which almost 90% was sold. The tender house said that the diamond goods contained 143 single stones...
Today
Gem Diamonds failed to sell its Ghaghoo diamond mine – once again
The agreement concluded by Gem Diamonds last year for the sale of its Ghaghoo diamond mine with Okwa Diamonds and later extended to 10 May 2022 lapsed, thus leaving Gem Diamonds with the unsold mine on its hands for the third time in five years.
Today
The Rock diamond sells well below high estimate at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels
The Rock, a 228-carat pear-shaped white diamond recovered in South Africa about 20 years ago and tipped to fetch between CHF 19,000,000 – CHF 30,000,000, was sold yesterday for mere CHF 21,681,000 ($21.9 million) at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels...
Yesterday
South Africa is set to fill the gap between supply and demand in PMG market
Speaking at the Investing in African Mining Conference in Cape Town, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country is ready to fill the gap between supply and demand in the platinum metals market emerging after Western sanctions against Russia...
Yesterday
Russian diamonds come under the ban from Rapaport network
RapNet, the world’s largest diamond trading network with daily listings of 1.8 million diamonds valued at $8.7 billion, has banned Russian diamonds from its network, Rapaport said in a press release on Monday.
Yesterday