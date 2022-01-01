Current Russian Diamond Sanction Rules “Murky,” JVC Says

(jckonline.com) - The current sanctions on Russian diamonds have created a “murky situation” for the industry, Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC) president and CEO Tiffany Stevens and deputy general counsel Sara Yood said during an April 26 seminar at the American Gem Society Conclave in Oklahoma City. On April 8, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) put Alrosa on its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, which means no U.S. company can have dealings with the Russian diamond miner. But it’s still not clear if that designation will impact U.S. companies whose overseas parents may have dealings with Alrosa.