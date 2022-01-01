Current Russian Diamond Sanction Rules “Murky,” JVC Says

(jckonline.com) - The current sanctions on Russian diamonds have created a “murky situation” for the industry, Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC) president and CEO Tiffany Stevens and deputy general counsel Sara Yood said during an April 26 seminar at the American Gem Society Conclave in Oklahoma City. On April 8, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) put Alrosa on its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, which means no U.S. company can have dealings with the Russian diamond miner. But it’s still not clear if that designation will impact U.S. companies whose overseas parents may have dealings with Alrosa.
Russian diamonds come under the ban from Rapaport network
RapNet, the world’s largest diamond trading network with daily listings of 1.8 million diamonds valued at $8.7 billion, has banned Russian diamonds from its network, Rapaport said in a press release on Monday.
Bonas Group will put up for sale first diamonds from Tongo mine in Sierra Leone at May tender in Antwerp
Brokerage and consulting firm Bonas Group will put up for sale the first diamonds recovered from the Tongo mine in Sierra Leone in a tender to be held on May 16-20 in Antwerp, according to National Jeweler. Only invited clients will participate in the...
RESOLVE launches Peace Diamonds™ Restoration Initiative
RESOLVE, a non-governmental organization forging sustainable solutions to critical social, health, and environmental challenges, announces the Peace Diamonds™ Restoration Initiative to rehabilitate land degraded by artisanal and small-scale diamond mining...
Prices of fancy color diamonds go up by 1% in the first quarter of 2022
The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) said in a press release distributed last week that prices of fancy color diamonds continued 2021’s positive trend and rose by 1.0% across the board. The general increase was led by Pinks at 1.3%...
UK raises tariffs on imports of platinum and palladium from Russia and Belarus
On Sunday, the UK announced it would raise tariffs on imports of platinum and palladium from Russia and Belarus as part of a new package of sanctions that would affect trade in goods worth £1.7bn.
