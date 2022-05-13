Diavik begins winding down diamond mine

(nnsl.com) - The City of Yellowknife will be feeling the effects of Diavik Diamond Mine’s closure in 2025 as ramping down has begun. “We start decommissioning our first underground pipe later this year, and surface mining ends at the beginning of next year,” Cherish Winsor, a relations representative for Diavik said. “We say we’re closing in ‘25, but that’s starting now.” The closure of the mine is set to affect the Yellowknife job and economic markets in a variety of ways, according to information provided during a presentation at Monday’s Governance and Priorities Committee meeting.