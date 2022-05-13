Diavik begins winding down diamond mine

(nnsl.com) - The City of Yellowknife will be feeling the effects of Diavik Diamond Mine’s closure in 2025 as ramping down has begun. “We start decommissioning our first underground pipe later this year, and surface mining ends at the beginning of next year,” Cherish Winsor, a relations representative for Diavik said. “We say we’re closing in ‘25, but that’s starting now.” The closure of the mine is set to affect the Yellowknife job and economic markets in a variety of ways, according to information provided during a presentation at Monday’s Governance and Priorities Committee meeting.
News
Pandora will build a factory in Vietnam able to churn out 60 million pieces of jewellery every year
Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery brand, signed a memorandum of understanding to build a new jewellery crafting facility in Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park 3 (VSIP) in Binh Duong Province, about 40km north of Ho Chi Minh City. The new...
Today
Norilsk Nickel receives government permission to trade depository receipts on foreign exchanges
Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of nickel and platinum group metals, has received government permission to continue placing its depositary receipts on foreign exchanges, attracting investments.
13 may 2022
China’s Panyu to host International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development and Innovation Congress this May
Panyu, an urban district of the prefecture-level city of Guangzhou in China will welcome the First China International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development and Innovation Congress (LGD-IDIC) to be held on May 18-19, 2022.
13 may 2022
TAGS sells almost 90% of diamond goods presented at its May tender
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) put on the block over $30 million of high quality Southern African diamond production at its May tender of which almost 90% was sold. The tender house said that the diamond goods contained 143 single stones...
13 may 2022
Gem Diamonds failed to sell its Ghaghoo diamond mine – once again
The agreement concluded by Gem Diamonds last year for the sale of its Ghaghoo diamond mine with Okwa Diamonds and later extended to 10 May 2022 lapsed, thus leaving Gem Diamonds with the unsold mine on its hands for the third time in five years.
13 may 2022