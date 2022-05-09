5 Tips for Navigating Hard Luxury in China

(jingdaily.com) - The sparkle has returned to hard luxury in China. According to Bain, jewelry and high-end watch spending has increased by about 35 percent and 30 percent, respectively in 2021. Growth obviously varies across brands, but Swiss watch exports reported strong growth in 2021 (48.8 percent over 2019). It is this market momentum that reflects changing dynamics within the hard luxury category: its transformation is disrupting traditional brand-consumer relationships. Clearly, this is a wake-up call for jewelry and watch companies to align best practice with a market reality in rapid flux.
News
UK raises tariffs on imports of platinum and palladium from Russia and Belarus
On Sunday, the UK announced it would raise tariffs on imports of platinum and palladium from Russia and Belarus as part of a new package of sanctions that would affect trade in goods worth £1.7bn.
Today
The historic and commemorative sale dedicated to the iconic Royal Oak model sees numerous all-time world records
Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo achieved a total of CHF 22,303,780 in The Royal Oak 50th Sale on 7 May – a white glove sale that more than tripled its pre-sale low estimate of CHF 6.8 million, the auction house said in a press release on Friday...
Yesterday
The world’s largest hydrogen-powered mine haul truck starts operating at Anglo American’s PGMs mine in South Africa
Last Friday, Anglo American unveiled a prototype of the world’s largest hydrogen-powered mine haul truck designed to operate in everyday mining conditions at its Mogalakwena PGMs mine in South Africa.
Yesterday
Police initiates criminal case against illegal miner in Yakutia, who recovered 289 diamonds
In Yakutia, the police detained a worker of a mining and processing plant who illegally recovered 289 diamonds totally weighing 104 carats.
Yesterday
Russian Ambassador to Angola on ALROSA’s participation in the country’s diamond mining: “Our work there will go on as usual”
Vladimir Tararov, Russian Ambassador to Angola said in a recent interview with RIA Novosti that despite the sanctions, ALROSA will continue to take part in mining diamonds in this country. “Our work there will go on as usual,” he said talking about the...
09 may 2022