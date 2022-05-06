The truth about market manipulation

(moneyweek.com) - In March last year, the artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as “Beeple”, sold a digital artwork called Everydays: The First 5000 Days in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) for $69m at an auction. The buyer merely bought bragging rights, since you or I can keep a copy of the picture on our PC, or print one out. The buyer was Vignesh Sundaresan, a Singapore-based programmer, who paid in the ether cryptocurrency. Sundaresan also owned a huge digital art collection, often acquired for pennies, and has other crypto interests. The result of his record bid was a surge of interest in NFTs: gamblers disguised as investors poured into them. Since then prices have mostly declined. The B20 crypto token, with which Sundaresan was involved and which revolved around fractional ownership of 20 other NFTs by Beeple, has fallen 95%. The never-knowingly-under-hyped art world called the Beeple sale “a defining moment”. To me, it is just another false market. To an extent all markets are false for a variety of reasons.
News
Lucara Diamond nets $68.2 million in revenue in Q1 2022 demonstrating a strong start to the year
Lucara Diamond netted $68.2 million in revenue in Q1 2022, up 28% from $53.1 million in Q1 2021, the miner said in a press release last week adding that this reflected strong rough and polished diamond market fundamentals.
Today
The Royal Canadian Mint dazzles the market with new collection of Argyle pinks
Last week, the Royal Canadian Mint launched the Opulence Collection featuring some of the world’s rarest pink diamonds from the famed Argyle mine. “These jewels are the crowning element of pure gold and platinum coins that truly redefine rare,” said...
Today
De Beers Group rolls out TracrTM to provide provenance assurance for all its diamonds
De Beers Group said in its press release on Thursday that Tracr™ is the world’s only distributed diamond blockchain that starts at the source and provides tamper-proof source assurance at scale, enabling Sightholders to provide an immutable record of...
06 may 2022
Star Diamond reveals unusually high proportions of Type IIa diamonds at Orion North and Taurus Kimberlites in Canada
A major study performed by Star Diamond into the abundance of Type IIa diamonds in the diamond parcels recovered at Orion North and Taurus Kimberlites located within the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada confirmed unusually...
06 may 2022
Jaipur will host India’s first gem and jewellery show exclusively for international buyers
India’s International Gem & Jewellery Show (IGJS) organized by GJEPC will fling its doors open on May 10 to 12, 2022 for more than 600 buyers coming from all over the world to the Exhibition and Convention Centre of Jaipur in the country’s nothern...
06 may 2022