Palladium One reports near 250% increase in LK indicated resources in Finland

(canadianminingjournal.com) - Palladium One Mining (TSXV: PDM; OTC: NKORF) has released an NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource update on its 100% owned Läntinen Koillismaa (LK) PGM-copper-nickel project located in north-central Finland. The new resource encompasses three open-pits in the Kaukua area, including an initial resource for Kaukua South and Murtolampi (altogether 210 drill holes totaling 44 km) and one at Haukiaho (84 drill holes totalling about 13,400 metres), located 10 km south of Kaukua. Indicated resources covering the Kaukua area are estimated at 38.2 million tonnes grading 0.61 g/t palladium, 0.22 g/t platinum, 0.07 g/t gold, 0.13% copper, 0.11% nickel and 64.56 g/t cobalt. This represents a significant increase of 248% over the previous indicated estimate. Nearly half (44%) of the total resource at the LK project is now in the indicated category. Inferred resources, contained in both the Kaukua and Murtolampi pit area and the Haukiaho zone, total 49.7 million tonnes grading 0.43 g/t palladium, 0.17 g/t platinum, 0.09 g/t gold, 0.16% copper, 0.14% nickel and 73.98 g/t cobalt, for a 14% increase.
