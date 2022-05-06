Unintended consequences of U.S. dollar 'weaponization': here's how gold and Bitcoin utilize the moment

(kitco.com) - Are we witnessing a reversal in globalization? What are some unintended consequences of sanctions against Russia and the weaponization of the world's reserve currency — the U.S. dollar? With uncertainty still the dominant theme going into the second quarter of 2022, the main beneficiaries in this environment are safe-haven assets like gold and Bitcoin as the search for diversification becomes a priority for countries, institutions, and individual investors, according to analysts. Existing trade deals and supply chains that took decades to build have been seriously disrupted — first by the COVID-19 pandemic and now by the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.