Unintended consequences of U.S. dollar 'weaponization': here's how gold and Bitcoin utilize the moment

(kitco.com) - Are we witnessing a reversal in globalization? What are some unintended consequences of sanctions against Russia and the weaponization of the world's reserve currency — the U.S. dollar? With uncertainty still the dominant theme going into the second quarter of 2022, the main beneficiaries in this environment are safe-haven assets like gold and Bitcoin as the search for diversification becomes a priority for countries, institutions, and individual investors, according to analysts. Existing trade deals and supply chains that took decades to build have been seriously disrupted — first by the COVID-19 pandemic and now by the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.
News
Police initiates criminal case against illegal miner in Yakutia, who recovered 289 diamonds
In Yakutia, the police detained a worker of a mining and processing plant who illegally recovered 289 diamonds totally weighing 104 carats.
Today
Russian Ambassador to Angola on ALROSA’s participation in the country’s diamond mining: “Our work there will go on as usual”
Vladimir Tararov, Russian Ambassador to Angola said in a recent interview with RIA Novosti that despite the sanctions, ALROSA will continue to take part in mining diamonds in this country. “Our work there will go on as usual,” he said talking about the...
Yesterday
Lucara Diamond nets $68.2 million in revenue in Q1 2022 demonstrating a strong start to the year
Lucara Diamond netted $68.2 million in revenue in Q1 2022, up 28% from $53.1 million in Q1 2021, the miner said in a press release last week adding that this reflected strong rough and polished diamond market fundamentals.
Yesterday
The Royal Canadian Mint dazzles the market with new collection of Argyle pinks
Last week, the Royal Canadian Mint launched the Opulence Collection featuring some of the world’s rarest pink diamonds from the famed Argyle mine. “These jewels are the crowning element of pure gold and platinum coins that truly redefine rare,” said...
Yesterday
De Beers Group rolls out TracrTM to provide provenance assurance for all its diamonds
De Beers Group said in its press release on Thursday that Tracr™ is the world’s only distributed diamond blockchain that starts at the source and provides tamper-proof source assurance at scale, enabling Sightholders to provide an immutable record of...
06 may 2022