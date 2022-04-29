Investing During the Crisis: Palladium

Japan develops two-inch diamond wafers useful for quantum memory Researchers in Japan have developed a new method for making two-inch wafers of diamond that could be used for quantum memory. The ultra-high purity of the diamond allows it to store a staggering amount of data – the equivalent of one billion Blu-Ray...

The Project Office for the Development of the Arctic may take part in consultations with the Saami on the project to develop the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit The Project Office for the Development of the Arctic (PODA) may take part in the preliminary consultations with representatives of the Saami, their associations and public organizations, which are initiated by Norilsk Nickel on the planned project...

iTraceiT to hold official launch of blockchain-based application for comprehensive tracing of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry iTraceiT, the Belgium-based innovative technology and service provider that developed a comprehensive, blockchain-based application for tracing diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry, will stage the application’s official launch on May 3, at the Antwerpsche...

Severalmaz recovers an unusual cloud shape diamond in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Province (TASS) - A cloud-shaped diamond weighing 92.34 carats was found at the Lomonosov diamond field in the Arkhangelsk Province, the media communication service of Severalmaz told TASS. It ranks second in size among those mined at the field.