Investing During the Crisis: Palladium

(energyindustryreview.com) - Although palladium is the most notorious in the automotive, chemical, or dental industries, in the eyes of the general public it is yet the least known, and also the least traded. Investing in palladium means choosing a rare metal that can serve as a monetary reserve in the face of economic crises. Its lack of popularity, compared to gold, allows profitable and sustainable investments at prices equivalent to those of gold.
News
Japan develops two-inch diamond wafers useful for quantum memory
Researchers in Japan have developed a new method for making two-inch wafers of diamond that could be used for quantum memory. The ultra-high purity of the diamond allows it to store a staggering amount of data – the equivalent of one billion Blu-Ray...
Today
The Project Office for the Development of the Arctic may take part in consultations with the Saami on the project to develop the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit
The Project Office for the Development of the Arctic (PODA) may take part in the preliminary consultations with representatives of the Saami, their associations and public organizations, which are initiated by Norilsk Nickel on the planned project...
29 april 2022
iTraceiT to hold official launch of blockchain-based application for comprehensive tracing of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry
iTraceiT, the Belgium-based innovative technology and service provider that developed a comprehensive, blockchain-based application for tracing diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry, will stage the application’s official launch on May 3, at the Antwerpsche...
29 april 2022
Severalmaz recovers an unusual cloud shape diamond in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Province
(TASS) - A cloud-shaped diamond weighing 92.34 carats was found at the Lomonosov diamond field in the Arkhangelsk Province, the media communication service of Severalmaz told TASS. It ranks second in size among those mined at the field.
29 april 2022
Lucapa diamond sales exceed A$13mln in 2021
ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond says diamond sales from both Lulo and Mothae mines in Angola and Lesotho, respectively exceeded A$135 million for the year ended 31 December 2021, a growth of 193% compared to A$46 million recorded in 2020.
29 april 2022