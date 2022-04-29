Why This Man Feels Responsible Sourcing Is Irresponsible

(jckonline.com) - On JCK’s New Year’s podcast, I said my 2022 resolution was to talk to more people I disagree with. When I first got in touch with Australian photographer Hugh Brown (pictured at left)—who specializes in taking pictures of artisanal miners—I didn’t think he’d be one of them. But after a long discussion, excerpted here, I decided his skeptical take on “responsible sourcing” was worth printing, even if I didn’t always agree with what he had to say.