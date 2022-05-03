De Beers stands out as the exception to a rough start for the year at Anglo American

(miningmx.com) - Anglo American experienced tougher-than-expected operating conditions in the quarter to end-March which have resulted in reductions in production guidance for the group’s output of iron ore, metallurgical coal and platinum group metals (pgm) for the full year to end-December. Main reasons included high rainfall which hit operations in South Africa and Brazil in particular along with the impact of peak-Covid related absenteeism and “safety and other operational challenges” at the metallurgical coal and iron ore operations.
Yakutsk hosts Gokhran exhibition
On April 27, 2022, Yakutsk, the capital of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) opened a visiting exhibition of valuables launched by Russia’s State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones under the title “National Treasures of Russia. Moscow...
Yesterday
Christie’s Presents The Light of Africa Diamond at New York Magnificent Jewels
Christie’s announces The Light of Africa Diamond (estimate: $11,000,000-18,000,000), which will lead the New York Magnificent Jewels sale on 8 June, as part of Christie’s Luxury Week.
Yesterday
Kaliningrad Amber Combine receives high state award
The staff of the Kaliningrad Amber Combine (part of the Rostec State Corporation) was awarded the badge of honor "For success in work" by the Decree of the Russian Federation President released on April 29, 2022.
Yesterday
De Beers Forevermark upbeat about a sparkling Akshaya Tritiya
De Beers Forevermark is upbeat about the upcoming festive season. The brand is positive about strong sales volumes and owing to the quick economic recovery and the ongoing rise in consumer demand, says a press release from the company.
Yesterday
India-UAE CEPA comes into force with first consignment of G&J from New Delhi to Dubai
The flagging off ceremony of India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was held on May 1, 2022 at Customs House/Cargo Complex, New Delhi International Airport.
03 may 2022