De Beers stands out as the exception to a rough start for the year at Anglo American

Yakutsk hosts Gokhran exhibition On April 27, 2022, Yakutsk, the capital of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) opened a visiting exhibition of valuables launched by Russia’s State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones under the title “National Treasures of Russia. Moscow...

Christie’s Presents The Light of Africa Diamond at New York Magnificent Jewels Christie’s announces The Light of Africa Diamond (estimate: $11,000,000-18,000,000), which will lead the New York Magnificent Jewels sale on 8 June, as part of Christie’s Luxury Week.

Kaliningrad Amber Combine receives high state award The staff of the Kaliningrad Amber Combine (part of the Rostec State Corporation) was awarded the badge of honor "For success in work" by the Decree of the Russian Federation President released on April 29, 2022.

De Beers Forevermark upbeat about a sparkling Akshaya Tritiya De Beers Forevermark is upbeat about the upcoming festive season. The brand is positive about strong sales volumes and owing to the quick economic recovery and the ongoing rise in consumer demand, says a press release from the company.