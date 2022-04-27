Russian Diamonds: The Prisoner's Dilemma

News
Lucapa registers positive performances at Angolan, Lesotho mines
ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond has recorded strong first-quarter performances at its 40%-owned Lulo mine, in Angola and 70%-owned Mothae mine, in Lesotho. It said Lulo carats recovered up 12% to 5,227 carats compared to 4,655 carats in the first...
Today
HK Christie’s Watches to present world’s most complicated and unique models
Following “The Champion Collection, Part II: Sport Elegance”, held in early April, Christie’s Hong Kong is thrilled to announce The Champion Collection journey with Part III: The Artistry of Complications, a single owner live sale which will be held...
Today
Petra mulls ‘responsible’ exit from Koffiefontein diamond mining operations
Petra Diamonds is exploring a responsible exit from its investment in the Koffiefontein diamond mining operations in South Africa. The Koffiefontein mine has a current mine plan for the fiscal year 2025 and a process of right-sizing the operation, which...
Yesterday
Cullinan blue diamond sold for a whopping HK$450.9 mn at Sotheby’s HK
The De Beers' Cullinan blue diamond has been auctioned for HK$450.9 million at Sotheby's in Hong Kong. The 15.1 carat, fancy vivid blue diamond was sold on 27 April 2022 evening to an unnamed buyer.
Yesterday
Siluanov admitted the possibility of buying ALROSA diamonds by Gokhran
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov did not rule out the purchase of ALROSA's rough diamonds produced this year by Gokhran, Russia’s precious metals and gems repository.
Yesterday