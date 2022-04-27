News

Lucapa registers positive performances at Angolan, Lesotho mines

ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond has recorded strong first-quarter performances at its 40%-owned Lulo mine, in Angola and 70%-owned Mothae mine, in Lesotho. It said Lulo carats recovered up 12% to 5,227 carats compared to 4,655 carats in the first...

HK Christie’s Watches to present world’s most complicated and unique models

Following “The Champion Collection, Part II: Sport Elegance”, held in early April, Christie’s Hong Kong is thrilled to announce The Champion Collection journey with Part III: The Artistry of Complications, a single owner live sale which will be held...

Petra mulls ‘responsible’ exit from Koffiefontein diamond mining operations

Petra Diamonds is exploring a responsible exit from its investment in the Koffiefontein diamond mining operations in South Africa. The Koffiefontein mine has a current mine plan for the fiscal year 2025 and a process of right-sizing the operation, which...

Cullinan blue diamond sold for a whopping HK$450.9 mn at Sotheby’s HK

The De Beers' Cullinan blue diamond has been auctioned for HK$450.9 million at Sotheby's in Hong Kong. The 15.1 carat, fancy vivid blue diamond was sold on 27 April 2022 evening to an unnamed buyer.

Siluanov admitted the possibility of buying ALROSA diamonds by Gokhran

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov did not rule out the purchase of ALROSA's rough diamonds produced this year by Gokhran, Russia’s precious metals and gems repository.

Russian Diamonds: The Prisoner's Dilemma

According to Erez Rivlin, the author of the article published on idexonline.com, now, after almost two months passed since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, it is possible to start identifying the new forces that will redefine the new equilibrium of the diamond industry. "When we zoom out for a global perspective, we are witnessing a big split in the diamond and jewelry industry", he said "On one side are those that have no Russian Dilemmas anymore. Russian diamonds are far from being the core activity of Signet, LVMH, Cartier or any other jewelry corporations. The members of this group, that also includes many diamond manufacturers, understand very well the damage that their business could sustain from the jaws of regulators and harmed reputation. Therefore, even though several members had endured limited losses, the No-Russian-Dilemma group cut all ties with any Russian diamond firms and with Russia in general. On the other side of the Big Split are all the entities whose core operations depend on the supply of Russian diamonds. This Russian Dilemma group has a lot to lose if it accepts full sanctions on all Russian diamonds, and for some it could even risk the continued existence of life-long family businesses." 

