Russian Diamonds: The Prisoner's Dilemma

Lucapa registers positive performances at Angolan, Lesotho mines ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond has recorded strong first-quarter performances at its 40%-owned Lulo mine, in Angola and 70%-owned Mothae mine, in Lesotho. It said Lulo carats recovered up 12% to 5,227 carats compared to 4,655 carats in the first...

HK Christie’s Watches to present world’s most complicated and unique models Following “The Champion Collection, Part II: Sport Elegance”, held in early April, Christie’s Hong Kong is thrilled to announce The Champion Collection journey with Part III: The Artistry of Complications, a single owner live sale which will be held...

Petra mulls ‘responsible’ exit from Koffiefontein diamond mining operations Petra Diamonds is exploring a responsible exit from its investment in the Koffiefontein diamond mining operations in South Africa. The Koffiefontein mine has a current mine plan for the fiscal year 2025 and a process of right-sizing the operation, which...

Cullinan blue diamond sold for a whopping HK$450.9 mn at Sotheby’s HK The De Beers' Cullinan blue diamond has been auctioned for HK$450.9 million at Sotheby's in Hong Kong. The 15.1 carat, fancy vivid blue diamond was sold on 27 April 2022 evening to an unnamed buyer.