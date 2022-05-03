Russian sanctions unsettle diamond power politics

News
RBPlat boosts Q1 PGMs output
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has reported a 7.7% increase in platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and gold metals-in-concentrate production to 124 000 oz for the first quarter of 2022. It said total tonnes milled for the period...
Today
India to celebrate ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ with platinum jewellery
‘Akshaya Tritiya’, an occasion ushering infinite auspiciousness and is known for marking new beginnings in one’s life. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on 3rd May 2022.
Today
The conference on innovative technologies TECH WEEK-2022 to discuss new challenges for business
The applied conference and exhibition on innovative technologies for business will be held in the Skolkovo Technopark from May 31 to June 2. The largest conference of technologies for business in Russia will be attended by 250 speakers who will discuss...
Yesterday
Gold prices eases in India; muted in China
Physical gold dealers in India reduced discounts last week as demand picked up slightly after prices eased, while activity in top consumer China was still muted by COVID-induced curbs.
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds sees commercial potential for open-pit mine at Thorny River
Dual-listed Botswana Diamonds says the results of a conceptual open pit mine optimisation evaluation on the River Blow on its Thorny River property in South Africa indicate potential open-pit options.
Yesterday