How will the Russian refinery ban affect palladium’s price?

(capital.com) - As a result of London recently halting the trade of freshly refined Russian palladium and platinum from two state-owned refineries – the Prioksky and Krastsvetmet plants –investor anxieties regarding supply shortages have once again resurfaced, boosting palladium prices even higher.
Siluanov admitted the possibility of buying ALROSA diamonds by Gokhran
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov did not rule out the purchase of ALROSA's rough diamonds produced this year by Gokhran, Russia’s precious metals and gems repository.
Kinross offloads Ghana gold mine
Kinross Gold has agreed to sell its 90% interest in the Chirano mine to junior miner Asante Gold for $225-million in cash and shares. It said the Ghanaian government, which has a 10% carried interest in Chirano, has issued a letter of no objection...
MIUZ Diamonds presented a collection of engagement jewelry
Fashion trends for engagement rings change annually. If earlier it was believed that the most important thing was the size of a diamond, now it is minimalism and conciseness.
Angola opens new geoscientific, national diamond laboratories
Angola has opened new geoscientific and national diamond laboratories in the Lunda Sul province as part of the country’s drive to revive its mining sector. The geoscientific laboratory, which is owned by the Geological Institute of Angola (IGEO)...
RBPlat boosts Q1 PGMs output
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has reported a 7.7% increase in platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and gold metals-in-concentrate production to 124 000 oz for the first quarter of 2022. It said total tonnes milled for the period...
