How will the Russian refinery ban affect palladium’s price?

Siluanov admitted the possibility of buying ALROSA diamonds by Gokhran Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov did not rule out the purchase of ALROSA's rough diamonds produced this year by Gokhran, Russia’s precious metals and gems repository.

Kinross offloads Ghana gold mine Kinross Gold has agreed to sell its 90% interest in the Chirano mine to junior miner Asante Gold for $225-million in cash and shares. It said the Ghanaian government, which has a 10% carried interest in Chirano, has issued a letter of no objection...

MIUZ Diamonds presented a collection of engagement jewelry Fashion trends for engagement rings change annually. If earlier it was believed that the most important thing was the size of a diamond, now it is minimalism and conciseness.

Angola opens new geoscientific, national diamond laboratories Angola has opened new geoscientific and national diamond laboratories in the Lunda Sul province as part of the country’s drive to revive its mining sector. The geoscientific laboratory, which is owned by the Geological Institute of Angola (IGEO)...